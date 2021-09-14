CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Speaks with CNBC’s Jon Fortt on “TechCheck” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "TechCheck" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on CNBC's "TechCheck" (M-F, 11AM-12PM ET) airing today, Tuesday, September 14th. Following are links to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2021/09/14/amazon-ceo-we-experienced-2-3-years-of-growth-in-18-months.html. https://www.cnbc.com/video/2021/09/14/amazon-ceo-real-divide-in-u-s-educational-opportunities.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. PART I. JON FORTT: Okay....www.cnbc.com
Comments / 0