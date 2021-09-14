CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Speaks with CNBC’s Jon Fortt on “TechCheck” Today

Jim Cramer has signed a new deal with CNBC that includes continuing Mad Money w/Jim Cramer and Squawk on the Street as well as the creation of a new subscription product, CNBC Investor Club. Cramer also will provide articles and videos each day on CNBC’s digital offerings. The new agreement also will include the creation of conferences with Cramer, tapping into the lucrative events business. The subscription product will be a venture between CNBC and Cramer Digital in which members will get his “unparalleled knowledge and analysis of portfolio management and investing and give behind-the-scenes access to Cramer and his team,” the network...

