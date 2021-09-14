UPDATE: I’ve Been Without My Personal Facebook for 3 Weeks and it’s Still Driving Me Insane

The problem…“I have been married for 25 years and had three wonderful sons, all of whom have now left home or are at university. My two oldest are doing well, have established careers and great partners. My youngest is studying biochemistry and has a job lined up after that. He will eventually have to move away for that job, so I do not anticipate he or his brothers returning home any time soon.“With this in mind, I got a job last year with a local IT firm; I enjoy it and it’s gone well. It’s challenging work involving quite long...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO