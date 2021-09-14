CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

UPDATE: I’ve Been Without My Personal Facebook for 3 Weeks and it’s Still Driving Me Insane

By Liberty
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are playing the at-home version of 'Will Liberty ever get her Facebook Account Back?' Here's an update for you. I'll just start with the obvious...I still cannot log in to my personal Facebook account that I have had since 2009. I can log in on a browser with a new account that I created so I could actually do my job. None of the Facebook apps will work on my iPhone. Even when I try to log in with my new account, I just get new errors.

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Facebook Just Announced Its New Ray-Ban Glasses — I've Been Using Them for a Couple of Days, Here's What They're Like

Facebook unveiled its long-awaited collaboration with Luxottica: Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. The Ray-Ban glasses come with Facebook-developed technology that allows users to take photos and record videos with voice commands or by pressing a button on the right temple of the glasses. The glasses might make for a cool birthday...
BUSINESS
Vice

Why I’ve Been Unfollowing Some of My Favourite Influencers

This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. We love them, we hate them and we love to hate them – never have we debated whether influencers are still culturally relevant as often as we have during the pandemic. Back in early 2020, when this nightmare was just beginning, some speculated that the influencer bubble was about to burst, as aspirational content became increasingly unbearable to the humble masses.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Apps#Facebook Live#Driving
My 1053 WJLT

Facebook Debunked: No You can’t Get a Free Candle From Bath and Body Works by Returning Your Empty Candle Jar

The internet can truly be an amazing place. People have found long-lost relatives through social media, people's lives have been changed through generous donations of strangers online, and it's a great way to spread information quickly. However there is a downside to social media, and that's the fact that everyone has a platform, and some don't always use it for good.
INTERNET
David Heitz

I sold all my belongings on Facebook Marketplace

I found a friend during a rough patch in the Facebook Marketplace. Not only did I make fast cash, but the experience helped lift my spirits during a period of depression. I have chronic complex post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder. Sometimes life gets rough.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
codelist.biz

Kylie Jenner is said to have revealed the due date on Instagram

Kylie Jenner is pregnant for the second time. According to attentive fans, the entrepreneur is said to have given a reference to the due date. Kylie Jenner recently announced her second pregnancy. According to attentive fans, she should have revealed the baby’s year of birth. Kylie Jenner (24) and Travis...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Anonymous Hack Triggers Massive Data Dump on Proud Boys, QAnon

In what is being called “the Panama Papers of hate groups” by some researchers, hacktivist collective Anonymous has dumped more than 150 gigabytes of identifying, previously private data on the customers of Epik, a web service provider infamous for lending safe harbor to sites with far-right and extremist views. On Epik’s clientele list were a number of sites banned from other platforms for violating policies on hate speech and misinformation, like those associated with the Proud Boys, 8chan, Parler, and QAnon conspiracy groups. In a statement attached to the stolen data’s torrent file, Anonymous said it’s “a decade’s worth” of company data, and includes passwords, internal emails, and clients’ home addresses and phone numbers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

The Real Reason 2 New Zealand Men Were Arrested For Smuggling KFC

Cities worldwide have had their fair share of wild lockdown stories since the pandemic began. But the latest one from Auckland, New Zealand is certainly one of the most surprising. While restrictions in most North American cities loosened over the summer, many places in the southern hemisphere were still on high alert. The city of Auckland has been in stage four lockdown — the strictest lockdown level — for the past five weeks to slow down the increase in cases, according to The Guardian.
WORLD
The Independent

Dear Fiona: I recently got a job – but my husband still expects me to do all the housework

The problem…“I have been married for 25 years and had three wonderful sons, all of whom have now left home or are at university. My two oldest are doing well, have established careers and great partners. My youngest is studying biochemistry and has a job lined up after that. He will eventually have to move away for that job, so I do not anticipate he or his brothers returning home any time soon.“With this in mind, I got a job last year with a local IT firm; I enjoy it and it’s gone well. It’s challenging work involving quite long...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bellinghammetronews.com

Customer verbally abuses Walmart Associate on video

WALMART: A video has gone viral on TikTok of an entitled customer degrading and verbally abusing a Walmart Associate at an unnamed location. This video was recorded and posted to this TikTok Account (@DrPepper_haha) and currently has over 30,000 likes at the time of the article being written. The video...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Amomama

Woman Got Mad When She Saw Her Son Crying After Husband Bathed Him in Kitchen Sink

Reddit user MammaBearit33 discovered that her husband bathed their son in the sink and then called him gross before she completely banned him from bathing their child. Recently, a Reddit user named MammaBearit33 shared a post about the time her husband tried to bathe their son in the sink. The unsuspecting walked in and immediately stopped him because she thought it was "weird."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy