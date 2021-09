Detroit Red Wings fans may wanna look into a streaming service or two if they're trying to watch all 82 games this season. The NHL's new national TV partners, ESPN and Turner Sports, released their schedules for the upcoming season. The Wings, once one of the hottest tickets in the game, don't have the same cache as before — missing the postseason each of the last five years will do that to you. Still, Detroit will get a few looks on the new channels.

