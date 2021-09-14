CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Discusses Role Frank Vogel Played In His Return

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many of the other members on the roster, Rajon Rondo makes a return to the Los Angeles Lakers and looks to secure another title in the storied franchise. Rondo was instantly linked to the Lakers as soon as his buyout from the Memphis Grizzlies was complete, and the veteran looks to fill the locker room role that was vacated after Jared Dudley moved on to the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant coach.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Motivated By Being On Championship-Caliber Team

A lot of our guys on the team have a lot left in the tank and going against all odds and getting it done. Rondo, along with the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington and reportedly DeAndre Jordan, are all veteran additions made this offseason by the Lakers that have led many to make jokes about the age of the current roster. But this has only served to motivate the Lakers even more coming into the season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Jared Dudley
lakers365.com

Lakers Icon Pau Gasol Gets Real About Brother Marc’s Future Amid Warriors Rumors

After his recent departure from the Los Angeles Lakers, the general belief is that veteran big man Marc Gasol is now heading back to his native of Spain for a sensational return to the Euro League. Recent rumors suggest, however, that the Golden State Warriors, in particular, have kept an eye on the 36-year-old center as a potential addition to the squad. Lakers legend Pau Gasol, Marc's older brother, recently sat down with Spanish newspaper Marca as he discussed the future of his sibling.
NBA
lakers365.com

How can the Lakers counter the ways they slowed down Russell Westbrook?

Whereas Westbrook shot 64% at the rim from the start of January through the league's shutdown in March, he shot 59% inside the bubble at the rim and 58% in the playoffs. It was a subtle change statistically, but a noticeable one on the floor, and shaped how the Lakers defended him throughout the series. Part of what made Westbrook effective alongside Harden at his best was when he attacked after teams doubled Harden.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#Rajon Rondo Discusses#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Dallas Mavericks
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Thunder Trade Features Intriguing Wing To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers revamped their entire roster this offseason. They will have more new faces on their team this season than any other team in the NBA. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only players that are coming back from last season’s roster. While there will be a ton of new faces, there are some that have at least played with this group previously.
NBA
chatsports.com

DeAndre Jordan Discusses Role, Excitement To Be Member Of Lakers

Following an eventful offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers rounded out their roster with yet another veteran in center DeAndre Jordan. Jordan parted ways with with the Brooklyn Nets via trade and was subsequently bought out by the Detroit Pistons. It was not long before there was some credence to the reports of his interest in signing with the Purple and Gold after< a href="https://lakersnation.com/lakers-officially-announce-signing-of-deandre-jordan/2021/09/09/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">officially agreeing to a one-year deal.
NBA
Yardbarker

Double Agent Rajon Rondo: Left The Lakers, Earned $15M In Atlanta, Made Clippers Trade Lou Williams And 2 Second-Rounders And Came Back To The Lakers

Rajon Rondo is ready to start his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, one year after he won the NBA championship with the team in the infamous Orlando bubble. The player had a very entertaining year since he left the purple and gold, going full circle and returning to the 17-time NBA champions after doing whatever he wanted in the association.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Lakers News: Marc Gasol Will Still Play Basketball, But It's Not Where You Think

When Marc Gasol was contemplating his future, there were reports that the three time NBA All-Star was going to retire if he didn’t come back to continue his career in NBA. He had a tumultuous season with the Lakers, specifically when Andre Drummond was acquired and Gasol’s role became much more inconsistent.
NBA
lakers365.com

Shannon Sharpe: I think Russ and Rondo will mesh on the Lakers; guys move on when they become teammates I UNDISPUTED

During his introductory press conference, Rajon Rondo was asked about what new Los Angeles Laker teammates he's excited to play with. The veteran replied quote: 'Carmelo, obviously Russ, I just talked to Trevor Ariza... Trev beat me a couple years back in the 2010 Finals, so we had a lot of great battles.' Rondo had some battles with Russ in the bubble after Westbrook yelled at Rondo's brother during a playoff game, but Rondo added quote "I'm looking forward to putting everything in the past and putting it together for the greater good of the team and win a championship here." Shannon Sharpe explains why he feels Russ and Rondo will mesh on the Lakers despite their past 'beef.'
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy