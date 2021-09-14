CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Teen US Open breakout star Leylah Fernandez wore a Met Gala dress inspired by tennis royalty - Venus and Serena Williams

By Meredith Cash
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHSa2_0bvmVYXY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MrawN_0bvmVYXY00
Leylah Fernandez attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

  • US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez made her first Met Gala appearance on Monday.
  • The 19-year-old tennis star wore a black-and-white Carolina Herrera dress inspired by tennis icons.
  • Venus and Serena Williams wore similar dresses from the designer for a 1998 Vogue photo shoot.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Just days after taking down multiple tennis superstars on the sport's biggest stage, up-and-coming tennis star Leylah Fernandez is emulating other tennis legends away from the court.

The 19-year-old Canadian wunderkind - who made a stunning run to the 2021 US Open final earlier this month - made her first-ever appearance at the Met Gala in a black-and-white Carolina Herrera dress. While Fernandez's attire may have looked simple compared to the ornate outfits many others donned at the star-studded event, the young athlete's dress was a meaningful tribute to two of her sport's greatest athletes - Venus and Serena Williams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9Bbh_0bvmVYXY00
A young Venus (left) and Serena Williams.

AP Photo/Rick Stevens

In 1998, when tennis' most famous sisters were right around Fernandez's current age, iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz shot Venus and Serena for Vogue. The then-budding stars - who had yet to win a Grand Slam at the time but were quickly rising the tennis ranks - posed in black-and-white striped dresses from none other than Carolina Herrera.

Surely Fernandez's decision to emulate Venus and Serena with her own striped Carolina Herrera dress was intentional. Some 23 years after the Williams sisters' shoot with Leibovitz, they are bona fide tennis royalty with 30 Grand Slam singles titles between them.

Fernandez finds herself in a similar position to Venus and Serena from the time of that Vogue shoot. She's fresh off of her first-ever Grand Slam final appearance at this year's US Open and maybe on the brink of tennis greatness herself, just like the 1998 Williams sisters were.

Perhaps the black-and-white dress is the last piece of the puzzle before Fernandez breaks through for her first Grand Slam victory. After all, within two years of wearing those gowns, Venus and Serena captured the first of many major titles.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams wows fans with sensational look we didn't see coming

Alongside being one of the all-time greats when it comes to tennis, Serena Williams is also a style superstar, regularly wowing us with sensational looks. And on Wednesday she posted another grand slam, as she showcased a daring look that we didn't see coming – a beautiful metallic skirt. WATCH:...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Annie Leibovitz
Person
Carolina Herrera
The Independent

Alexis Ohanian shows off $280,000 NFT he purchased for Serena Williams at 2021 Met Gala

Alexis Ohanian showed his support for wife Serena Williams during the 2021 Met Gala by being her date, and by wearing a $283,000 NFT inspired by the tennis star on the lapel of his tuxedo.On Monday, the couple was photographed posing on the red carpet at the Met Gala, with Williams wearing a lace full-length bodysuit and pink and black feathered cape by Gucci while the Reddit founder opted for a simple black tuxedo.According to Ohanian’s Twitter account, he accessorised his look with a small NFT badge from the CryptoPunks collection that depicts his wife, and which he purchased for...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams Lounges In A Crop Top & Skirt As She ‘Rests’ After Dropping Out Of US Open — Photos

Serena Williams is resting after dropping out of the US Open but that hasn’t stopped the tennis star from looking fabulous. Is there anything Serena Williams, 39, can’t do? The tennis star looked gorgeous as she lounged in her backyard wearing a gray geometric patterned Nike sports bra with a high-waisted sheer black pleated midi skirt and black suede Stuart Weitzman heeled booties. Serena posted a slideshow of photos of herself with the caption, “Resting and healing, but make it fashion @stuartweitzman.”
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Met Gala#Canadian#Ap Photo#Serena For Vogue#Reemabulleil
rnbcincy.com

Lori Harvey Gave Us A Sneak Peek Of Serena Williams’ Nike Collection – And It’s Hot Like Fire

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Lori Harvey was a sight for sore eyes as she struck an off-guard pose on Instagram in her eye-catching Serena Williams Design Crew Nike Set. The model/entrepreneur gave us sporty-chic in the unreleased tennis top, matching crew pants, and matching jacket that featured a printed blend of orange and yellow colors.
TENNIS
ETOnline.com

Serena Williams Stuns In Bodysuit and Elaborate Feathered Cape at 2021 Met Gala

Serena Williams has descended upon the 2021 Met Gala! The tennis pro sported another stunning look at this year's event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. Serena, who co-chaired the Met Gala in 2019 with Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, arrived on Monday wearing a chic bodysuit and elaborate feathered cape by Gucci.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Leylah Fernandez’s Met Gala 2021 Dress Pays Homage to Venus & Serena Williams

Leylah Fernandez’s 2021 Met Gala look paid homage to an unexpected side of American history. The Canadian tennis star, who made headlines this weekend for her run to the finals at the 2021 US Open, made a surprise appearance as well at the biggest night in fashion. Taking place last night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 19-year-old arrived in an elevated twist on revitalized early aughts trends. The striped black and white design comes courtesy of Carolina Herrera, delivered fresh off the runway from Wes Gordon’s spring ’22 show, which debuted during New York Fashion Week as part of...
TENNIS
Fox News

Naomi Osaka still haunted by Serena Williams debacle, ex-USTA chair says

Katrina Adams, the former USTA chair and president, spent the first 28 pages of her new leadership book/memoir, "Own the Arena" detailing the Naomi Osaka-Serena Williams debacle during the 2018 U.S. Open Finals. Adams became part of the post-match controversy. The first chapter of "Own The Arena’’ shows how much...
TENNIS
ESPN

The Met Gala: From Simone Biles and Serena Williams to Steph Curry, athletes show out on the red carpet

The Met Gala, which typically happens on the first Monday in May, was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Which means it had been quite some time since we were afforded an opportunity to judge our favorite celebrities' outlandish outfits from the comfort of our sweatpants and couch. But on this Monday in September, stars reclaimed their spot on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
BASKETBALL
E! News

See Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian and More Celeb Couples at the 2021 Met Gala

On the eve Hollywood's prom night, our favorite couples slayed the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala. Hailey Baldwin strutted alongside husband Justin Bieber in complementary 'fits while holding hands, as Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian matched in jaw-dropping ensembles. Serena exclusively told E! News that her outfit was "more superhero-inspired so like a bodysuit kind of thing, keep it in that vain of superheroes."
TENNIS
Insider

Insider

134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy