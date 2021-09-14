CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Cowherd rips college football for 'thinking small,' says USC needs to look to NFL for next coach

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Cowherd lives in Los Angeles and likes the USC Trojans. Well, he likes them when they aren’t a mess, anyway. And right now, they’re a mess. The Trojans fired head coach Clay Helton on Monday, and Cowherd has a problem with the names that are in the mix to replace him.

