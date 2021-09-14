Colin Cowherd rips college football for 'thinking small,' says USC needs to look to NFL for next coach

Colin Cowherd: “These teams as long as they’re healthy, you can win a Super Bowl with them. I think Tampa is at the top of my Super Bowl pyramid, they return every player and every coach of note. Then I think Kansas City and Buffalo are really close. Then I think Cleveland, Baltimore, and Seattle are just inches below it but really good. Then I think if they’re healthy the Rams, Packers, Colts, and the Patriots are going to be a really tough out. If I added another layer at the bottom I would put Chargers, Washington, Niners, and Miami. I don’t necessarily consider these ‘Super Bowl teams’, but these are double-digit teams that I like, just don’t quite think they can reach the Super Bowl. The team I really can’t get my arms around and just really don’t know what to do with them is Pittsburgh. This year I’ve kind of bailed on Pittsburgh but I think to myself ‘be very careful.’ Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, even with Duck Hodges, and Big Ben is in the best shape of his life, the defense is lights out – remember, last season it fell apart and everyone got hurt; this season it’s finally healthy again, and they have finally solved their running back dilemma.” (Full Segment Above)

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO