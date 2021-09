There was a lot of talk in the wake of the Packers’ season-opening blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints about the blueprint Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen had given the rest of the league on slowing down three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers (above) and the Green Bay offense. But in truth, what the Saints did, playing two safeties deep, has been commonplace against Rodgers and first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, for a long time.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO