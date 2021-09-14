CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rapid City, SD

Pitbull scheduled to perform for Summit Arena’s first live music performance

By KOTA Staff
KEVN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Monument has announced the first performer to play at the newly constructed Summit Arena. Pitbull is officially the first concert slated for the arena’s fall lineup. This will be the artist’s first time performing in South Dakota. He brings hits like his “I Feel Good” to Rapid City. He is a Grammy- winning artist with multiple awards, with 25-million in album sales and a following that has brought him over 15-billion video views.

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Entertainment
State
South Dakota State
The Hill

The Memo: Biden seeks to reassure aggrieved allies

President Biden ’s debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday could have been boiled down to a single sentence: Remember, I'm not Trump. Whether that sentiment will be enough to reassure restive allies in Europe and beyond remains to be seen. The specifics of Biden’s speech dealt...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Black
Person
Pitbull
Person
Zac Brown
CNN

Canada is back where it started after a bitter pandemic election

(CNN) — Justin Trudeau just effectively proved you can win and lose an election at the same time. The Canadian Prime Minister called Monday's snap parliamentary vote in the belief that voters would reward him with a majority after getting a handle on the pandemic. But while securing a third consecutive term, his Liberals appear to have fallen short of the goal.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy