Pitbull scheduled to perform for Summit Arena’s first live music performance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Monument has announced the first performer to play at the newly constructed Summit Arena. Pitbull is officially the first concert slated for the arena’s fall lineup. This will be the artist’s first time performing in South Dakota. He brings hits like his “I Feel Good” to Rapid City. He is a Grammy- winning artist with multiple awards, with 25-million in album sales and a following that has brought him over 15-billion video views.