Lakers Rumors: Kenneth Faried to Hold Free-Agent Workout with LA
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly hosting free-agent forward Kenneth Faried for a workout this week, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Faried, 31, is an eight-year NBA veteran who has spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets. The 6'8 power forward played briefly for the Chinese Basketball Association's Zhejiang Lions during the 2019-20 season, and then after playing nowhere in 2020-21, he was part of the Portland Trail Blazers' 2021 summer-league roster.www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0