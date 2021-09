GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several Upstate hospitals are reporting increased wait times in their Emergency Departments due to the impact of COVID-19. In a statement, Prisma Health said in part, "The unprecedented need for inpatient beds to care for COVID-19 patients is straining the system at every level. With this volume of COVID-19 patients and their level of acuity, we will unfortunately continue to have extended wait times in our emergency departments."

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO