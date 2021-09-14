Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Working On Documentary About Life
O'Neal has always had a larger-than-life persona, but his journey to get to where he is is a story worth telling and on an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", he revealed he is actually working on a project capturing his life story: "I'm actually working on it now… I'm shooting a documentary with the great Peter Berg, it's a four-part series. The big man also noted that he will be giving Berg full access to home footage as well as will be working on the soundtrack himself.www.lakers365.com
