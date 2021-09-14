Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Working On Documentary About Life

Before she became a mega pop star, Paul Abdul made a name for herself as a member of the Laker Girls during the 1980s when the Los Angeles Lakers were dazzling audiences as the "Showtime Lakers." At 19 years old, Abdul auditioned with close to 1,000 other women for a chance to join the famous cheerleader roster, per Los Angeles Magazine. During her time with the team, people often asked Abdul if she was related to NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. "Because of my name, people used to ask me if we were married all the time," she told the Los Angeles Times in 1989.

