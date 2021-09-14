RECAP: Apple unveils the iPhone 13, a new iPad, and a new Apple Watch

Apple CEO Tim Cook and the iPhone 13. Apple

Apple just unveiled new versions of many of its biggest products, including the iPhone 13.

New versions of the iPad, iPad Mini, and Apple Watch also debuted.

With the exception of the Watch Series 7, all the new products will ship this month.

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories .

Apple CEO Tim Cook during the "California Streaming" iPhone announcement event on September 14, 2021. Apple

Rather than beginning with the iPhone, Apple CEO Tim Cook started the presentation with the debut of the latest iPad: The new iPad starts at $329 and is expected to ship to customers starting next week.

The first new product Apple debuted on Tuesday was an update to its long-running tablet, the iPad.

The latest version of the iPad comes with a more powerful chip, the "A13 Bionic," boasting 20% stronger performance, and an upgraded 12 megapixel ultrawide camera. It's also getting a storage boost, with the base model coming with 64 GB.

Apple's latest iPad starts at $329, comes in two colors ("space gray" and silver), and it's expected to start shipping to customers next week. It's available for pre-order on Tuesday, Apple said.



Read More

Aleeya Mayo/Insider screenshot

Apple also updated its smaller iPad, the iPad Mini. The fifth generation iPad Mini starts at $499, comes with 5G connectivity, and has a more powerful chip and camera.

It's not just the traditional iPad getting an update: Apple rolled right from the big iPad update to an update for the iPad Mini.

In the 2.5 years since Apple last updated the iPad Mini, Apple focused on improving the chip at the heart of the tablet, adding 5G connectivity, and producing the device in more colors (space grey, pink, purple, and starlight).

In a nod to its bigger brother, the iPad Mini now has a USB-C port which is used both for charging and for connecting to various accessories, and it matches the overall design of the standard iPad.

Apple

The product updates kept coming: The latest version of Apple's Watch is known as Apple Watch Series 7 and it's the biggest version of the watch Apple's ever made.

The latest version of the Apple Watch is the Series 7, and it starts at $399.

The new Series 7 has a larger and tougher display than ever before, Apple said. It comes in five new colors, and employs Apple's "Retina" display technology.

It's otherwise not a massive update over previous models, but the benefit of the new Apple Watch models dropping is that older models are likely to drop in price. Apple didn't put a specific launch date on the new Apple Watch models, and only committed to a "fall" launch window.



Read More

Apple CEO Tim Cook with the iPhone 13. Apple

After nearly 40 minutes of presentation, Apple finally gave in and debuted the product update everyone was waiting for: The iPhone 13!

Apple's new smartphone is the iPhone 13, embracing the notoriously unlucky number for the latest version of its wildly popular device.

Like the other new Apple products announced on Tuesday, the iPhone 13 comes in an array of colors (pink, blue, "midnight starlight," and Product RED). It's got a new chip at its heart (the A15 Bionic) that makes it Apple's most powerful iPhone yet, and the base storage has been increased to 128 GB (a new 512 GB model is also being added at the high end).

Despite a tease from Apple-produced "Ted Lasso," the latest iPhone isn't ditching the notch at the top of the screen. It looks nearly identical to last year's iPhone in design.

There isn't just one new iPhone model: the iPhone 13 also comes in a smaller form factor, with the iPhone 13 Mini. The smaller form factor matches the larger iPhone in power, but in a smaller size.

The new iPhone 13 starts at $699, Apple said, and pre-orders open on Friday, September 17. The first units will arrive with customers on September 24, Apple said.



Read More

The iPhone 13 Pro. Apple

Apple wasn't done with the iPhone 13: The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, its highest-end models of the iPhone, were also unveiled.

As the name suggests, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are the more powerful, higher tech versions of the standard iPhone 13.

The big updates to the Pro models over the standard models are a Super Retina XDR display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and more powerful cameras, and it comes in two large sizes at 6.1 (Pro) and 6.7 inches (Pro Max).

Like last year, the Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1099. All models of iPhone 13 are available for pre-order starting this Friday, September 17, and will begin arriving with buyers on September 24.