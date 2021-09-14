Boarding Schools: A Unique Experience for Your Kids. Have you ever considered boarding school for your kids? While it’s not always the right fit for every family, boarding school can be a great opportunity for kids to gain a sense of independence and thrive in an individualized, yet collaborative and communicative environment. Your kids are not just taking classes at a boarding school, they are exploring their passions outside the classroom, getting involved in student life, making friends across the hall and so much more. When they attend a boarding school, they join a family. As you continue your school search, check out these boarding schools and see what they have to offer.