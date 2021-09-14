Car Crashes Into Allentown Home, Ignites Fire

8 Pounds Of Meth Found In Woman's Car Can't Be Used Against Her…

A driver was hospitalized after losing control and slamming his car into a vacant home, sparking a fire in Allentown Monday night, authorities said.

Fire crews arrived at the scene near East Emmaus Avenue and South Albert Street just after 9 p.m., Allentown Fire Capt. of Public Affairs John Christopher said.

The driver was already out of the car when firefighters arrived. He was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Given the home's unsafe structure, crews quickly extinguished the fire in the first-floor living area, Capt. Christopher said.

The house was undergoing renovations, and the residents were not home at the time of the incident, he added.

The city fire marshal is investigating.

