CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allentown, PA

Car Crashes Into Allentown Home, Ignites Fire

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZxYLq_0bvmTF5P00
  • 8 Pounds Of Meth Found In Woman's Car Can't Be Used Against Her…
  • Cause Of Death, ID Revealed For Three Mile Island Nuclear Plant…

A driver was hospitalized after losing control and slamming his car into a vacant home, sparking a fire in Allentown Monday night, authorities said.

Fire crews arrived at the scene near East Emmaus Avenue and South Albert Street just after 9 p.m., Allentown Fire Capt. of Public Affairs John Christopher said.

The driver was already out of the car when firefighters arrived. He was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Given the home's unsafe structure, crews quickly extinguished the fire in the first-floor living area, Capt. Christopher said.

The house was undergoing renovations, and the residents were not home at the time of the incident, he added.

The city fire marshal is investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Hurt In Berks County Motorcycle Crash

One person died and another was injured in a motorcycle crash in Berks County over the weekend, authorities said.A car was turning left from Fourth Street onto Route 100 in Bally when the motorcycle, going south on Route 100, struck the car around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, WFMZ reports citing state police.…
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Dies At Scene Of Crash In Lebanon

One person was killed in a crash in East Hanover Township on Tuesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State police in Lebanon.Clara J. Wenger, 64, of Jonestown, died at the scene.The single-vehicle crash happened on Jonestown Road around 5:30 a.m.Jonestown Road was closed between Ono and Schoolho…
LEBANON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emmaus, PA
Allentown, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Allentown, PA
City
Home, PA
Allentown, PA
Crime & Safety
Allentown, PA
Traffic
Daily Voice

Possible Fatality Reported In Elizabeth Fire

At least one person died in a fire that ravaged an Elizabeth house Tuesday afternoon, initial and unconfirmed reports say.The blaze broke out at the home at the corner of Park Avenue and Palisades Road around 6 p.m.It had reached two alarms as of 6:10 p.m.This is a developing story. Check back for …
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Christopher
Daily Voice

Boy Shot Walking Down Harrisburg Street, Police Say

A 16-year-old boy was walking down a street in Harrisburg on Monday, according to area police.The boy was shot in the leg while walking in the 100 block of North 18th Street around 8:45 p.m.His wounds are non-life-threatening.Police believe the shots came from a vehicle traveling through the area. …
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Traffic Accident#Three Mile Island#Firefighters#Allentown Fire Capt
Daily Voice

Female Groped On West Chester Street, Police Say

Police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say groped a woman on a West Chester street last week.A "female victim" was walking south in the 50 block of South High Street around 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 14 when a group of three white, college-aged men was walking north toward her, We…
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

3 Sought In Hoboken Stabbing

Three suspects are still at large in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Hoboken over the weekend, authorities said.Officers responding to 1st and Hudson Street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday found a man lying on the sidewalk, and a bystander applying pressure to his wound, according to Hobok…
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Active Standoff Reported In Harrisburg

A police standoff started Tuesday morning in Harrisburg, according to Dauphin County Emergency Dispatch Services.Police in Harrisburg were called to a home near the corner of Briggs and North 15th streets around 6:30 a.m.Police remained on the scene hours later.Limited information about the situati…
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Missing In Central Pennsylvania, Police Say

A Lancaster County woman went missing on Monday, according to the Manheim Borough police.Cheryl Studenroth was last seen in the 900 block of North Colebrook Road in Rapho Township around 9:30 p.m.She is described as a white female, 4’ 11”, and approximately 105 lbs. She was last seen wearing a whit…
MANHEIM, PA
Daily Voice

Newark Stabbing Suspect Sought By Police

Police are seeking the public's help locating a woman they say stabbed another woman in Newark last week.Officers responding to Riverview Court around 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 13 discovered a woman who said she had been stabbed with a knife by a woman she knew following an altercation, according to Newar…
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
130K+
Followers
26K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy