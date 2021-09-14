Keep an Eye on These 5 Crypto-Adjacent Stocks

Longevity and reliability are important features for any stock that you buy for your retirement account. You probably don't want to stake your nest egg on a company that crumbles against the competition, even if it has promising growth prospects. There's no way to completely eliminate risk when you buy stocks, and we can't possibly know what the future holds several decades from now. BlackBerry was comfortably atop the global smartphone market less than a decade ago, and now it's a completely different company.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO