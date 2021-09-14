CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep an Eye on These 5 Crypto-Adjacent Stocks

By Schaeffer's Digital Content Team
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrencies are regaining popularity, as a rising number of corporations and financial institutions have adopted Bitcoin (BTC), making exposure to the digital currency is easier than ever. But the best kept secret on Wall Street is this; you don't even need to actually buy, own, or sell cryptocurrency to participate. Many NYSE- and NASDAQ-listed companies are offering cryptocurrency services or investing in cryptocurrencies themselves.

