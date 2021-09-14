Police search after bike stolen from Alpha Fire Dept.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are asking for the community’s help after a bike was stolen from the Alpha Fire Dept. building on Sept. 11. The theft happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 when the pictured suspect stole the bike from the rear of the Alpha Fire Dept. building at 400 West Beaver Avenue. The bike is a black, Sierra edition specialized bicycle. It should have a front headlamp and was known to have an Alpha Fire Department sticker on the bike frame.