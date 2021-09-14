CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
State College, PA

Police search after bike stolen from Alpha Fire Dept.

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are asking for the community’s help after a bike was stolen from the Alpha Fire Dept. building on Sept. 11. The theft happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 when the pictured suspect stole the bike from the rear of the Alpha Fire Dept. building at 400 West Beaver Avenue. The bike is a black, Sierra edition specialized bicycle. It should have a front headlamp and was known to have an Alpha Fire Department sticker on the bike frame.

www.wearecentralpa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
State College, PA
The Hill

The Memo: Biden seeks to reassure aggrieved allies

President Biden ’s debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday could have been boiled down to a single sentence: Remember, I'm not Trump. Whether that sentiment will be enough to reassure restive allies in Europe and beyond remains to be seen. The specifics of Biden’s speech dealt...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dept#Bike#Wtaj#The Alpha Fire Dept#Sierra#Alpha Fire Department
CNN

Canada is back where it started after a bitter pandemic election

(CNN) — Justin Trudeau just effectively proved you can win and lose an election at the same time. The Canadian Prime Minister called Monday's snap parliamentary vote in the belief that voters would reward him with a majority after getting a handle on the pandemic. But while securing a third consecutive term, his Liberals appear to have fallen short of the goal.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy