Sam's Club to reach $15 minimum wage for all associates on September 25

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sam's Club, the Walmart Inc. warehouse club chain, will have a $15 starting wage for all U.S. associates as of September 25, Chief Executive Kath McLay announced in an internal memo on Tuesday. The average hourly wage will be $17 with some earning as much as $34 per hour. The company has been investing in wages, with further investment going towards the Team Leads role and other positions that will lead to a long-term career with Sam's Club. Walmart updated its education program in the summer to offer workers free education in a number of areas of study. Walmart stock has edged up 0.3% for the year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 13.4% for the period.

