Palladium prices drop to their lowest finish in more than a year

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Palladium suffers a sixth decline in a row on Tuesday, with prices trading under $2,000 an ounce and posting their lowest finish in over 14 months as global computer chip shortages hurt demand for the metal in car manufacturing.

MarketWatch

Gold futures settle higher for a second straight session

Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday for a second straight session, buoyed in part by a pullback in the U.S. dollar. Investors continued to gauge economic concerns tied to a downturn in China's property market and awaited a monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve due Wednesday. December gold rose $14.40, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,778.20 an ounce after climbing 0.7% on Monday.
MARKETS
propertyindustryeye.com

Almost four in ten properties are selling for more than the asking price

The number of homes selling for asking price or above remains high as purchasers compete for homes in a buoyant property market, the latest figures have revealed. The percentage has been rising since the housing market reopened last year, with the most recent data showing that almost four in ten homes sold in England and Wales – at 37% – achieved their final asking price or above, which is the highest figure on record for the month of August, according to NAEA Propertymark.
REAL ESTATE
Industry
mpamag.com

Home sales dip, but prices still higher than last year – CREA

The number of home sale transactions across Canada decreased slightly in August even as prices remained higher compared to the same period a year ago, according to the latest figures from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Recent data from CREA showed that home sales dipped by 0.5% on a...
REAL ESTATE
NWI.com

Steel production up more than 20% this year

Great Lakes steel production fell by 12,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills remained at more than 85% capacity utilization, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. National steel output is up more than 20% so far this year and is more than 22% higher than at the...
INDUSTRY
stlouiscnr.com

Materials Costs Outrun Bid Prices for the Year Despite Drop in August

Materials costs continued to outstrip bid prices in the 12 months ending in August despite a recent drop in lumber and fuel prices. The producer price index (PPI) for new nonresidential building construction—a measure of the price that contractors say they would charge to build a fixed set of buildings—increased 0.3% from July and 5.0% year-over-year (y/y) since August 2020, while the PPI for material and service inputs to construction industries climbed 20.6% y/y despite a decline of 1.7% for the month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday. The PPI for lumber and plywood plunged 17% for the month but was still 16% higher y/y. The PPI for diesel fuel slid 2.0% for the month but soared 67% y/y. Other materials continued to rise in price, with double- or even triple-digit percentage increases y/y. The PPI for steel mill products soared 5.1% for the month and 123% y/y; copper and brass mill shapes, 1.0% and 45%, respectively; aluminum mill shapes, 3.7% and 35%; plastic construction products, 3.0% and 30%; gypsum products, 0.5% and 23%; insulation materials, 4.4% and 17%; truck transportation of freight, 0.9% and 14%; asphalt felt and coatings, 3.5% and 15%; and architectural coatings, 0.5% and 10%. There were smaller but nevertheless unusually large y/y increases for flat glass, down 0.3% for the month but up 7.1% y/y; concrete products, 1.0% and 6.0%, respectively; asphalt paving mixtures and blocks, 0.6% and 5.6%; and construction machinery and equipment, 0.8% and 5.4%. Bid prices, as measured by PPIs for new buildings and subcontractors, have risen at diverse rates. PPIs rose 7.1% y/y for new warehouse building construction, 6.0% for offices, 5.0% for industrial buildings, 4.4% for health care buildings, and 3.4% for schools. PPI increases for new, repair, and maintenance work ranged from 6.9% for roofing contractors to 5.6% for concrete, 4.0% for electrical, and 3.9% for plumbing contractors. AGC posted tables and graphs of construction PPIs.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Palladium price lowest since August 2020 on automaker demand concerns

Spot palladium dropped to the lowest in more than a year, extending a slump in the metal amid concern over demand from automakers and prospects for substitution after a price-run-up earlier this year. Palladium, which reached a record high earlier in May, fell for a fourth straight day to the...
INDUSTRY
NBC Connecticut

10-Year Treasury Yield Advances as Producer Prices Rise More Than Expected

U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday morning as the producer price index showed that parts of the U.S. economy are still contending with inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 3.9 basis points, climbing to 1.339%, by 4:07 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose by 3.5 basis point to 1.934%. Yields move inversely to prices and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Producer Prices Increased in August by More Than Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Prices paid to U.S. producers increased in August by more than forecast as persistent supply chain disruptions squeeze production costs higher. The producer price index for final demand increased 0.7% from the prior month and 8.3% from a year ago, a fresh series high, Labor Department data showed Friday. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI advanced 0.6%, and was up 6.7% from August of last year.
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Is Cardano’s drop to $2 more than just a bearish breakout

Over the past few weeks, Cardano had kept the altcoin market and its investors engaged, as the asset breached into a new all-time high of $3.10. However, since breaking above $3, Cardano did not demonstrate the same strength, and over the past 7-days, the asset dipped regularly on the chart.
STOCKS
mining.com

Copper price down as China’s imports drop to lowest in two years

China’s copper imports in August dropped 41% year-on-year to their lowest since June 2019, as high prices and sluggish economic growth kept a lid on demand. Copper for delivery in December fell 1.3% from Monday’s settlement price, touching $4.278 per pound ($9,411 per tonne) on the Comex market in New York.
ECONOMY
IBTimes

Dow Drops More Than 200 Points

U.S. stocks extended declines in the first hour of Tuesday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 270.48 to 35,092.35 at 10:25 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index weakened 19.44 to 4,515.90. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved lower 9.03 to 15,356.41.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Cash's Price Increased More Than 21% In 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash’s (CRYPTO: BCH) price has increased 7.65% over the past 24 hours to $786.79. Over the past week, BCH has experienced an uptick of over 21.0%, moving from $648.59 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $3785.82. The chart below compares the...
STOCKS
Miami Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.68 at $70.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.42 to $73.92 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 5 cents to $2.12 a gallon. October heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.16 a gallon. October natural gas fell 12 cents to $4.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
