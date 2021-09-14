CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase Stock Inches Higher After $1.5 Billion Debt Offering

By Lillian Currens
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is enjoying a boost this morning, following news that the crypto wallet has proposed a debt offering of $1.5 billion, in an effort to raise money for product development and possible mergers and acquisitions. Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated its “overweight” rating on COIN, despite recent news that U.S. regulators have plans to sue the company, should it move forward with its digital lending service.

