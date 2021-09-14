Coinbase Stock Inches Higher After $1.5 Billion Debt Offering
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is enjoying a boost this morning, following news that the crypto wallet has proposed a debt offering of $1.5 billion, in an effort to raise money for product development and possible mergers and acquisitions. Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated its “overweight” rating on COIN, despite recent news that U.S. regulators have plans to sue the company, should it move forward with its digital lending service.www.schaeffersresearch.com
Comments / 0