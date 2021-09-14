CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oracle Stock Enjoys Bullish Analyst Attention After Earnings

By Jake Scott
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 7 days ago

The shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) are down 3.2% to trade at $86.09, after the business software concern reported fiscal first-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street's estimates. The company noted an increase in cloud computing technology has added pressure of late. However, Oracle reported earnings of $1.03 per share, which beat forecasts by 6 cents.

Schaeffer's Investment Research

