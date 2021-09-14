Cougar Peak Fire morning update September 14, 2021
Lakeview Ore. – The Cougar Peak Fire is estimated at 86,412 acres and 6% contained. Excellent progress is being made to secure perimeter lines and cool hot spots. Firefighters have also scouted and created miles of direct and indirect line while mopping up areas that threaten the existing containment lines. With the improvement in visibility, all aviation assets assigned to the fire were very active yesterday. A heavy equipment group continues to make progress around the fire assisting with line construction. A weak cold front has brought lower humidity to the region will accelerate the drying of fuels and increase fire activity.klamathalerts.com
