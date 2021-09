Fifth Street Gaming Thursday introduced Seth Young as its new Chief Strategy Officer of Fifth Street Gaming Digital. Young will report to Fifth Street Gaming CEO Seth Schorr. “We’re excited to have someone of Seth’s caliber join our team,” said Schorr in a statement. “We sought a dynamic, entrepreneurial leader that wholly understands the interactive gaming industry and all of its nuance, and someone who rivals my own spirit as a trailblazer. We’re going to be treading some new ground, and I believe Seth greatly strengthens and complements our abilities as an organization.”

