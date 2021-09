MORAGA, Calif. - Men's Soccer sophomore goalkeeper Kash Oladapo is this week's Bay Alarm Student-Athlete of the Week after going a perfect nine for nine on save opportunities with two shutouts in his first two collegiate starts. The Happy Valley, Ore. native made his presence felt on more than just his saves, as he's done some great work on his goal kicks as well, tilting the field like a football punter to help salt away clock when the Gaels have had 2-0 leads in each of their last two games.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO