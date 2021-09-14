CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Into the Woods Exhibit Opening Reception at Thompson Park

By Monmouth County Parks System
ahherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCROFT — The Monmouth County Park System is hosting an opening reception for its Into the Woods Exhibit. Held at the Gallery in the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft, from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 17, this reception invites the public to meet local artists whose works are featured. This exhibit focuses on artwork inspired by the forest. From woodland edge to inside the woods, traditional and non-traditional renderings will be on display. The exhibit runs through November 13. Hours are 12-4 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

www.ahherald.com

