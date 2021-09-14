Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oracle, General Electric, Southwest Airlines and More
Oracle – The tech company's shares slid more than 3% after Oracle's first-quarter revenue missed expectations. The company reported sales of $9.73 billion, which was short of the $9.77 billion analysts surveyed by Refinitiv predicted. Oracle earned $1.03 per share on an adjusted basis during the period, which was ahead of the 97 cents the Street expected.
