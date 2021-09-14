CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

‘I Don’t Want to Be Your Friend Anymore’: Trump Gave Pence a Jan. 5 Ultimatum, Book Claims

By Allison Quinn
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In his desperation to remain in the White House after Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump reportedly resorted to schoolyard threats against Mike Pence to convince him to overturn the results by rejecting certification. “You can do this. I don’t want to be your friend anymore if you don’t do this,” Trump told Pence after the then-vice president declined to throw the election, according to a new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The book, titled Peril, details Trump’s final chaotic days in office. According to excerpts published by CNN on Tuesday, Trump apparently pinned his hopes on Pence wanting to be “cool” and impress the MAGA fans pushing for Trump to stay in the White House. “If these people say you had the power, wouldn’t you want to?” Trump reportedly asked, referring to supporters. When Pence objected to the idea of “any one person” having that much authority, Trump shot back: “But wouldn’t it be almost cool to have that power?” according to CNN.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Supporters#Cnn#Maga
NBC News

Pence's Trump enabling was worse than we thought. Woodward and Costa's book proves it.

Throughout the past five years, I’ve found myself thinking a lot about the often-paraphrased (and incorrectly attributed) adage, “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” To me, it goes a long way toward explaining how former President Donald Trump successfully hijacked the Republican Party. There simply weren’t enough Dan Quayles (yes, you read that right) around and all too many Mike Pences.
POTUS
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Pence sought way to hand election to Trump; Dan Quayle advice saved U.S. democracy: book

Rachel Maddow shares a passage from the forthcoming book "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, in which Mike Pence turned to former Vice President Dan Quayle for advice on whether there was a way to appease Donald Trump's demand that Pence have the House decide the 2020 election, thereby handing it to Trump. Quayle was very discouraging of that idea.Sept. 15, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

'You have no power': Former VP Dan Quayle told Mike Pence he had to certify the 2020 election after getting pressure to overturn it by Trump, new book claims

Dan Quayle served as the US vice president from 1989 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush. A Republican, Quayle also served as a US senator from Indiana between 1981 and 1989. He had advice for Mike Pence in 2020 as Trump stirred falsehoods about the presidential election. Desperate to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

Trump on prospect of New York mayoral bid: 'I would love that'

Former President Donald Trump toyed with the idea of running for mayor of New York on Saturday if he were to decide against another presidential bid. Trump, who visited the city to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, met with a group of officers with the New York Police Department and answered questions, including one about the prospect of a mayoral run.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Trump lawyer outlined plan to overturn election in newly disclosed memo

By any fair measure, John Eastman is not a household name. But in far-right circles, he's earned a reputation as a Republican lawyer willing to make unusual arguments. Eastman's background may suggest a degree of credibility. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for example, before taking on prominent roles at the Federalist Society and the Claremont Institute. He was even the dean of a law school in California.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump's 'A Crazy Man': Inside The Final MAGA Days As The Big Lie Spreads

New details from a Bob Woodward and Robert Costa interview reveal the truth about Trump’s final days in office, where Gen. Mark Milley was described as trying to contain a president in “serious mental decline”. Even as truth about Trump is revealed, his election lies continue to spread with the help of the GOP, fueling threats toward lawmakers and skepticism about upcoming election. “This is a crazy man,” says Pulitzer prize-winning Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson. Former Congresswoman Donna Edwards and democratic pollster Fernand Amandi also join.Sept. 20, 2021.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy