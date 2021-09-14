CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Ticket? No Problem: Just Use Your Palm Instead At Red Rocks

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4)– Fans can now scan their palms to get into Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Starting on Tuesday, AXS is adding Amazon One palm recognition service to its contactless ticketing pedestals. Red Rocks is the first venue to have Amazon One contactless ticketing as an option. When fans enter, they can...

this song is sick

Red Rocks Implements Palm-Swiping Tech for Concert Entry

You are now able to use a scan of your palm to get into Red Rocks concerts. The venue implemented a new system this Tuesday, created by Amazon, which can recognize your palmprint and approve you for entry. Instead of fumbling with your phone and using sometimes frustrating mobile apps, you would simply place your palm over a device. Concertgoers only need to sign up once, and then they can use their palm to get into all shows and events at the venue if they have purchased a ticket. — The technology is calledAmazon One, and this is the first time it’s being used outside of their physical stores, where customers can pay for groceries by swiping their palms. For those worried about privacy, Amazon claims that the biometric data is stored in a secure part of its cloud and that users can ask for the information to be deleted at any time.
Red Rocks introduces new palm ticketing technology

We've come a long way from waiting in line on Saturday morning to by concert tickets, and now AXS is hoping to take another jump forward by eliminating the ticket all together. Aimee Lewis is learning about how new palm scanning technology will help with this.
AEG Partners With Amazon To Bring Palm Scan Tech To Red Rocks

MORRISON, CO (CelebrityAccess) — AEG’s AXS ticketing platform announced it has partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon to add the Amazon One palm recognition service at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver. With the new system, which launched on Tuesday, fans entering Red Rocks can either scan their digital ticket...
Palm-recognition technology from Amazon could be your ticket into events in the future

Your palm could soon be your ticket into a concert. Amazon says it is bringing its palm-recognition technology to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and it will be available at other venues in the coming months. It’s the first time the technology, called Amazon One, will be used outside some of Amazon’s stores, where shoppers can pay for groceries and snacks by swiping their palms.
Thanks, Amazon: Swipe Your Palm to Get into Red Rocks Concerts

Let's talk about palm readers, and I don't mean the psychic kind, I mean the biometric technology kind. Associated Press is reporting that Amazon's 'palm-recognition technology' is coming to Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. We may be one step closer to getting our concert tickets inserted into us on a microchip, so try to scalp that, scalpers.
AXS to Bring Amazon One Palm Recognition Service to Ticketing Industry

In an Industry First, Amazon One Will Be Added to AXS’ Mobile Ticketing Pedestals,. Allowing Fans to Enter Live Sports and Music Events Using Their Palm;. AXS, a pioneer in identity-based ticketing technology, announced that the company is adding the Amazon One palm recognition service to its proprietary contactless ticketing pedestals, allowing fans to scan their palms to enter live entertainment events. Amazon One will first be offered by Amazon at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver starting today, where AXS will deploy the first stand-alone ticketing pedestals including Amazon One, with additional Amazon One enabled venues planned to come in the future.
Amazon’s palm reading technology will let some Red Rocks concert-goers gain entry by scanning their hands

Red Rocks is getting into the biometric scanning game. Digital ticketing company AXS, which provides online ticketing services for hundreds of live venues, announced Tuesday that it would be rolling out self-service ticketing pedestals using Amazon’s palm-scanning technology at its venues, starting with Red Rocks. Attendees of Tuesday’s Alison Wonderland concert were the first to be able to try the new service, which allows fans to enter the park with a quick swipe of their palm.
Amazon technology will allow guests to enter Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre with a wave of the palm

Amazon.com Inc. announced Tuesday that it has partnered with event ticketing company AXS, to install pedestals at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre that will allow guests to enter with a wave of the palm. The pedestals use Amazon One, the same technology behind the pay-by-palm capability at Amazon Go stores and other retail venues. Users will have to register with AXS Mobile ID with Amazon One to use the service. Amazon says this is the first time the technology is being used outside an Amazon or Whole Foods store. Amazon One is available at more than 60 locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan and other states. Amazon also announced its plan to hire 125,000 workers early Tuesday. Amazon stock is up 6.2% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 19% for the period.
Palm-Scanning Ticket Pedestals

Amazon One, a palm-reading contactless payment solution, was previously introduced to help people conveniently pay at Whole Foods and now Amazon is making the technology more widely available for those entering different venues. Without the need for a ticket, people can use the tech to enter sports, music and other live entertainment venues thanks to standalone ticketing pedestals. The palm-scanning technology from Amazon is making its debut outside of retail stores at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver.
Amazon Puts Concertgoing In Your Hands By Turning Palms Into Tickets

Last year, Amazon debuted its otherworldly contactless payment system, Amazon One. Instead of having to pay at the cashier like most establishments, customers at Amazon Go stores were able to simply scan their palms and just walk out. Following its introduction to two Whole Foods stores, Amazon will also be...
