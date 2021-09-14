CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Small Caps Could Present the Best Opportunity as S&P 500 Sits Near Records

By Keris Lahiff, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 may be under pressure Tuesday, but the benchmark index still sits just 2% from a record high set earlier this month. Jeff Mills, chief investment officer at Bryn Mawr Trust, is looking instead to the smallest players on Wall Street for the next source of opportunity. "With...

IN THIS ARTICLE
