TOMS RIVER - Toms River Regional's bus driver shortage, which has already led to new start times at five schools, is now impacting the district's student athletes. Interim Superintendent Stephen Genco said some games are being shifted to weekends, when buses are available. Coaches also have been asking for help from parents to drive students to games, if they are available.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO