MACON, Ga. — 1. Navy veteran opens BBQ joint in former Roberson Barbecue building in Dublin. A new BBQ joint is open in Dublin! You might've have known it as Roberson Barbecue in the past, but now it's Superb Grill. Owner Antonio Lewis recently moved from Chicago. He says he wanted to come to Georgia where he has family.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO