A top US general said 'I agree with you on everything' when Nancy Pelosi called Trump 'crazy' after the Capitol riot: book

By Sonam Sheth
Business Insider
 7 days ago
Gen. Mark Milley. AP Photo/Susan Walsh
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a top US general in January that Trump was "crazy," a new book says.
  • The general, Mark Milley, responded, "I agree with you on everything," according to the book.
  • Their conversation took place two days after the deadly Capitol riot, the book said.

A top US general reportedly agreed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she said in January that President Donald Trump was crazy.

That's according to "Peril," by the Washington Post editor Bob Woodward and the Post reporter Robert Costa. The Post, which obtained an early copy of the book, published details from it on Tuesday.

The conversation took place on January 8, two days after Trump incited his supporters to storm the Capitol to disrupt Congress' certification of the election results, the book said.

Woodward and Costa obtained a transcript of Pelosi's phone call to US Gen. Mark Milley, in which she said she wanted to know "what precautions are available to prevent an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or from accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike," the book said, according to The Post.

Milley told Pelosi that there were "a lot of checks in the system" to prevent Trump from going rogue, the book said.

Pelosi reportedly then told Milley: "He's crazy. You know he's crazy."

"He's crazy and what he did yesterday is further evidence of his craziness," Pelosi added, referring to the deadly Capitol riot.

According to the book, Milley responded, "I agree with you on everything."

Woodward and Costa reported that Milley's conversation with Pelosi wasn't the only time he expressed doubts about Trump's actions and mental faculties. According to The Post, the book said Milley was so worried that Trump would spark a military confrontation with China near the end of his presidency that Milley twice called his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng, to assure him the US would not strike.

Milley's conversations with Li and Pelosi were evidence of his belief that Trump's mental state had declined after the November general election, the book said, according to The Post.

Milley repeatedly slammed Trump's lies about the election and once even compared him to Adolf Hitler, according to "I Alone Can Fix It," by The Post's Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

Milley accused Trump of spreading "the gospel of the Führer" by lying about the election results and compared his supporters to "Brownshirts in the streets," that book said. A week after the Capitol riot, Milley reportedly said of the pro-Trump mob: "These guys are Nazis, they're boogaloo boys, they're Proud Boys. These are the same people we fought in World War II."

The general has spoken out in recent months against the Capitol riot and the sentiments that motivated it.

"I want to understand white rage. And I'm white," Milley said while testifying before the House Armed Services Committee in June.

"What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that?" Milley said. "I want to find that out."

Charlie 47
7d ago

Miley is culpable. He should be stripped of his commission. He is traitorous and any order from him should be seen as unlawful. Remove him now!

223
Joseph Otwell
7d ago

It really doesn’t matter who the president was. A General in the US military doesn’t make phone calls to his equal in China and offer to let him know if an attack is going to happen. If these allegations in this book can be proven Milley and Pelosi should resign or be fired. Then be charged with treason.

108
rlm
7d ago

What’s crazy is the USA under Biden letting anyone cross the border bringing in people that only want to be on welfare, not work , bring drugs and gangs in get what ever they can from the American taxpayers

143
MSNBC

Dan Quayle talked Mike Pence into rejecting Trump. What a story.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was in real danger on Jan. 6. Crowds outside chanted for him to be hanged on the makeshift scaffolding they’d constructed outside the Capitol building. Security video later showed how close the mob had come to obstructing Pence and his family’s flight to safety. All because Pence had refused to do what his boss had asked. The former congressman from Indiana had earlier that day rejected President Donald Trump’s demands that he abdicate his duty as vice president and refuse to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 election win over Trump.
POTUS
MSNBC

Calling Trump a 'cancer,' prominent Republican to walk away from Congress

Two words were so closely associated with Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzales that I started to think they were part of his name: "rising star." The Ohio congressman was a young former football star with an MBA from Stanford whose political career appeared to have limitless potential. That is, until January....
POTUS
