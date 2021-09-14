CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Women + Food: Local Superstars of Orlando’s Culinary Scene – Part II

By Greer Johnson
edibleorlando.com
Cover picture for the articleLast week, we covered some of the women who have had an impact on Orlando’s culinary scene. Now, let’s dive deeper into our list of local superstars. Christina began working at her parents’ restaurant, Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Cafe, in downtown Sanford when she was just 14. After experiencing every single position, she’s now CEO of the restaurant and Hollerbach’s Magnolia Square Market as well as the owner of Hollerbach’s Outfitters. At the heart of every business decision is her love for her hometown. Working with local bar owner Paul Williams, she hopes to make Sanford even better by bringing new visitors and businesses to the area and growing its economy.

www.edibleorlando.com

