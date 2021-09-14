CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Watch the robot that is refuelling cars at a filling station in southern China

By Jed Leather
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrERz_0bvmLTuf00

A gas station in southern China is giving a whole new meaning to ‘fill it up, please’.

A robot is being trialled where an arm equipped with sensors extends out from a regular petrol pump.

It first receives an order from a customer via an app. It can then open the car’s fuel tank, unscrew the cap, and direct a fuel nozzle towards the open tank. After refuelling the vehicle, the robot tightens the cap, closes the door, and returns to its initial position. The whole process takes 180 seconds, similar to the amount of time it takes a human to do the same job.

Developed by Sinopec, one of China’s major oil and gas producers, it is expected to be used in over 30,000 gas stations across the country.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

China is on course to build the best cars in the world

Europeans and other western nations have dominated automotive excellence for over a century. Whether it is the satisfying thud of the door closing on a Volkswagen from Wolfsburg, or the beauty of a Ferrari from Modena, these brands are iconic - and very lucrative for their manufacturers. When we think of reliability, the Germans, and latterly the Japanese, have had it sewn up. But if you rest on your laurels, an upstart will soon be chasing at your heels.
CARS
crossroadstoday.com

Japan detects suspected China submarine near southern island

TOKYO (AP) — Japan detected a submarine believed to be Chinese off a southern Japanese island, the defense ministry said Sunday, heightening Japan’s caution levels in the East China Sea as China increases its military activities. The submarine remained submerged, but the ministry said in a statement that it believes...
MILITARY
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Southern China#Gas Stations#Sinopec
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
pocketnow.com

US is considering banning Honor

According to some new reports, key security agencies in the US are debating whether to have Honor put on an export blacklist. The agencies are currently said to debate whether the company poses a threat to the US national security and whether it should be banned. Banning Honor could have a lot of negative impacts on the already bad US-China relationship.
CELL PHONES
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Watch As An Uncrewed Drone Refuels A Fighter Jet In Flight

A new video has been released by Boeing, showcasing their uncrewed MQ-25 T1 drone refueling a F-35C fighter jet mid-air. This is the third time the drone has been tested for refueling, which is based on aircraft carriers before being sent to aid patrolling or on-mission aircraft. Fighter jets are...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newschain

Body of murdered teacher went undiscovered for hours after her death

The body of a murdered teacher was not found until hours after she was attacked, the Metropolitan Police said. Detective Superintendent Luke Marks said there was a “short delay” in finding the body of Sabina Nessa, 28, after she was killed on Friday evening at Cator Park in Kidbrooke south-east London, because it was “not on the main walkway”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hawaiitelegraph.com

'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Detroit News

Ford extends production downtime at Kansas City plant due to chip shortage

Ford Motor Co. next week is cutting back production at a key North American plant due to the semiconductor chip shortage that continues to disrupt auto production worldwide. The Dearborn automaker on Wednesday confirmed that both F-150 truck and Transit van production will be down at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri next week.
DETROIT, MI
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy