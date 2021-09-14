Veteran NC political observer Tom Campbell calls out the John Locke Foundation
Middle-of-the-road columnist and talk show host decries conservative group’s anti-vaccination stance. For years I have read pieces and had dialogue with many people from the John Locke Foundation. I haven’t always agreed with their positions, but I always found them to be open to dialogue, thought-provoking, rational and measured in their responses. That changed at 3:00 p.m. last Friday.pulse.ncpolicywatch.org
Comments / 0