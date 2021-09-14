CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Woman from Long Island goes missing on road trip with boyfriend

WWLP 22News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistraught parents pleaded for help Monday finding their daughter, who went missing while on a road trip with her boyfriend. Gabrielle Petito's parents last heard from her on Aug. 30.

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX21News.com

Latest: North Port Woman Goes Missing on Cross Country Road Trip

JB Biunno and Allyson Henning have the latest on WFLA Now. Latest: North Port Woman Goes Missing on Cross Country Road Trip. Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy facing potential jail time for third DUI offense. Horizon High School. Mayor of Pueblo makes controversial comments. Car Jacking. Football eats with Lil' Howard's...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Mystery as woman documenting cross-country road trip on YouTube goes missing

A 22-year-old woman who was on a road trip with her partner in a camper van across the US for two months has been reported missing by her family members.Gabriella Petito, also referred to as Gabby, last spoke to her mother on 25 August, when she was in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Fox News reported.“I don’t know if she left Grand Teton or not,” Ms Petito’s mother Nicole Schmidt said. “I did receive a text from her on the 27th and the 30th, but I don’t know if it was technically her or not, because it was just...
ENTERTAINMENT
wabcradio.com

Long Island woman Gabby Petito still missing as fiancé releases statement

NEW YORK (77WABC) – A Long Island mother is pleading for the safe return of her daughter. 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, originally from Blue Point Long Island, was last known to be in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park in late August when she stopped communicating with her family, police said. She was reported missing Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MySanAntonio

A 22-year-old and her boyfriend set out on a cross-country road trip in their van. Now, she's missing.

In July, 22-year-old Gabby Petito and her boyfriend set out with a van, a tent and a goal to drive across the United States to visit the nation's most iconic natural wonders. Over the next two months, the blue-eyed, blonde adventure-seeker walked barefoot around the chalk pyramids that dot Monument Rocks in Gove County, Kan. She slid down the slopes in Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado while balancing on a narrow wooden board. At Zion National Park in Utah, Petito posed with a wide smile in front of the terracotta-colored cliffs and waded along the Virgin River as it snaked through the Narrows.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
103.5 KISSFM

Influencer Gabby Petito Missing After Boyfriend Returns From Road Trip Without Her, Nationwide Search Commences

The search is on for missing influencer Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, who hasn't been seen since she last updated her social media back in August. The 22-year-old Florida native and YouTuber, who has amassed over 164,000 followers on Instagram for her content about traveling, art and yoga, is missing following a summer road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
InspireMore

‘Dad, it’s weird, but I think I pooped my pants!’ Minutes later, it hits me. ‘That’s not poop!’: Dad transforms into ‘the period fairy’ after realizing daughter is experiencing first cycle

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. ‘Dad, it’s weird, but think I pooped my pants!’ So, I rush to school, bring her a change of undies, put the old ones in a bag, and rush back to my conference call. I threw the bag in the kitchen trash.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Jax Hudur

She Killed Her Best Friend Then Moved In With The Victim’s Family

When the Seversons adopted their beloved Karen, they never thought that their beautiful daughter would murder her best friend out of jealousy. She was oblivious to the love that was surrounding her and how much she meant to her family. In her mind, being an adopted child meant that her biological parents never wanted her; she was a reject.
Fatim Hemraj

The Story of Elizabeth Shoaf 15 Years Later: Teen Held in Underground Bunker Tricks Captor and Rescues Herself

Elizabeth Shoaf, the hero who rescued herself from a real life chamber of horrorsBinged.com. On September 6, 2006, 14-year-old Elizabeth Shoaf got off the school bus and began the short walk to her Lugoff, South Carolina, home when she was suddenly approached by a strange man in a homemade police uniform. He told Elizabeth she was being arrested for a drug charge, placed her in handcuffs, and led the frightened girl away.
The Independent

Gabby Petito news – latest: Family lay flowers at scene as Brian Laundrie lawyer hit by legal order

Police searching for Brian Laundrie in the 25,000 acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, continued the hunt for him on Wednesday, calling in dive teams and boats to assist the search. They are now calling on the public to help with the hunt. Mr Laundrie is considered a person of interest.They eventually called off the search for the day tweeted that it will resume on Thursday.Gabby Petito’s family slammed the lawyer representing the Laundrie family, demanding he remove photos of the woman from his Yelp page on threat of legal action and calling his statement after her body...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Don't try to find me. I have finally escaped my master's clutches': Missing Brian Laundrie's cryptic Pinterest posts are revealed as Florida police resume manhunt

Brian Laundrie's creepy and macabre social media posts have been revealed after he went on the run and his fiancé Gabby Petito's death was ruled a homicide. Images of demons, crypt keepers, skeletons and cynical quotes filled the pages of Laundrie's Pinterest account suggesting a strange fascination with death. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy