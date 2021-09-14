Woman from Long Island goes missing on road trip with boyfriend

A 22-year-old woman who was on a road trip with her partner in a camper van across the US for two months has been reported missing by her family members.Gabriella Petito, also referred to as Gabby, last spoke to her mother on 25 August, when she was in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Fox News reported.“I don’t know if she left Grand Teton or not,” Ms Petito’s mother Nicole Schmidt said. “I did receive a text from her on the 27th and the 30th, but I don’t know if it was technically her or not, because it was just...

