We will always remember 9/11

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 7 days ago

Before Sept. 11, 2001, we Americans moved about our lives with a confidence that our land was safe, secure, and protected from external threats. It was just another weekday morning 20 years ago when that confidence was shattered. As the sun rose to reveal clear skies, Americans went off to work as they did every Tuesday, not knowing that this particular Tuesday would change the trajectory of our nation and its security posture forever.

Remembering 9/11: A dark day when we united

The initial report on the radio was so strange it was hard to comprehend. A plane had struck the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. How could this happen? It was 7:46 a.m., Missouri time, and many of us were on the way to work as the news broke. Seventeen minutes later, a second plane struck the south tower. This was no accident. America was under attack.
We Remember: 9/11 The 20th Anniversary

When groups of people come together and begin to talk about 9/11 and their personal memories of the terrible events that took place that day, everyone has their own story to tell. When asked where I was on 9/11, it’s almost as if I could be thrown back into my 4th grade classroom located in Great Falls, Virginia, which was located right outside of Washington D.C. I remember being confused as I watched my fellow peers, whose parents worked at the Pentagon and the White House, were slowly picked up early from school throughout the morning and early afternoon. Teachers were silent. Classrooms were empty, and no one had answers.
We remember 9/11 twenty years later

For many of us it's hard to believe that it has been 20 years since radical islamists attacked America on that clear September morning. Thousands of Americans were killed as terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center in Manhattan and the Pentagon. Americans began their fight back on Flight 93 as passengers wrestled control away from the terrorists saving countless lives on the ground.
What should we remember from 9/11?

It’s been 20 years since coordinated terrorists killed 2,996 people by hijacking four commercial airliners and intentionally crashing them into national landmarks both strategic and symbolic. In the weeks, months and years following Sept. 11, 2001, America and Americans responded to the day’s horrific scenes with fear, anger, and then...
We best remember 9/11 by moving beyond it

The primary lesson we should take from the events of Sept. 11, 2001, is to be wary of lessons we think we have learned from traumatic events. Trauma can undermine the clear thinking and calm deliberation big decisions require. The trauma the nation felt then was amplified by the contrast...
Monteagle remembers 9/11

The Town of Monteagle will be remembering the catastrophic events that shook the nation on Sept. 11, 2001 this Thursday. On that day, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. On the morning...
We think about 9/11. But we must also remember 9/12.

When Patrick Dowdell said goodbye to his father on Sept. 9, 2001, he had no idea it would be the last time he would ever see his dad. A decorated lieutenant from the New York City Fire Department’s Special Operations Command, Kevin Dowdell spent his 21-year career saving people — passengers on a downed helicopter in the East River, a waitress trapped in a collapsed diner, victims of the 1993 World Trade Center attack. Patrick vividly remembers his father, driving him to a Little League game, stopping to pull someone from a vehicle in a car accident. He idolized his father, who taught him the values of hard work, duty and patriotism.
Chit Chat Corner: We remember 9/11

The nation reeled in disbelief as news filtered across the television screens and broadcast stations 20 years ago. I recall viewing the first live footage and seeing the shocked horror etched across the faces of a room full of co-workers as we watched the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center fall that fateful day of Sept. 11, 2001.
We remember: The Star-Tribune asked readers to share their memories of 9/11

The Casper Star-Tribune asked readers to submit their memories of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. On the 20th anniversary of that terrible day, here's a sampling of responses from around Wyoming. After serving for 25 years as a Special Agent with the FBI, I retired, and moved to Casper....
20 years later, we should remember acts of selflessness on 9/11

Shortly after the first plane crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, Dianne DeFontes and her coworkers in an 89th floor law office discovered that the entrances to the emergency stairwells had been damaged in the attack, trapping them inside. As they grew...
WE REMEMBER: Local nurse recounts 9/11 response

The words “never forget” penned their ways into the memories of all who remember the World Trade Center attacks 20 years ago. This rings true for one local nurse who worked at Duncan Regional Hospital in September 2001. Wendy Steward, LPN at DRH, worked the night shift and was a...
