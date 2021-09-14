We will always remember 9/11
Before Sept. 11, 2001, we Americans moved about our lives with a confidence that our land was safe, secure, and protected from external threats. It was just another weekday morning 20 years ago when that confidence was shattered. As the sun rose to reveal clear skies, Americans went off to work as they did every Tuesday, not knowing that this particular Tuesday would change the trajectory of our nation and its security posture forever.www.elizabethton.com
