Kansas among top half of states most vaccinated against COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With about 45% of Kansans fully vaccinated, a recent study shows that the Sunflower State is in the top half of states that are most vaccinated against COVID-19. According to WalletHub.com, 93% of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. say they do not plan to ever get the COVID-19 vaccine. The personal finance website released its latest study, 2021′s States that Vaccinate the Most, and Kansas ranks in the top half. In order to find which states vaccinate most, the website said it looked at data such as the share of vaccinated children, the share of people without health insurance and flu vaccination rates among adults.