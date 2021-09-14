CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas among top half of states most vaccinated against COVID-19

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With about 45% of Kansans fully vaccinated, a recent study shows that the Sunflower State is in the top half of states that are most vaccinated against COVID-19. According to WalletHub.com, 93% of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. say they do not plan to ever get the COVID-19 vaccine. The personal finance website released its latest study, 2021′s States that Vaccinate the Most, and Kansas ranks in the top half. In order to find which states vaccinate most, the website said it looked at data such as the share of vaccinated children, the share of people without health insurance and flu vaccination rates among adults.

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Nevada State
State
Vermont State
Local
Kansas Health
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
Local
Kansas Vaccines
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
State
Rhode Island State
The Hill

The Memo: Biden seeks to reassure aggrieved allies

President Biden ’s debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday could have been boiled down to a single sentence: Remember, I'm not Trump. Whether that sentiment will be enough to reassure restive allies in Europe and beyond remains to be seen. The specifics of Biden’s speech dealt...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border States#Covid 19 Vaccines#Wibw#Kansans#The Sunflower State

Comments / 0

Community Policy