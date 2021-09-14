CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert: It’s not about masks or freedom, it’s about grandstanding and branding for Cawthorn

By Clayton Henkel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Cooper, a distinguished professor of political science at Western Carolina University, offers a must read assessment of Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s visit to the Johnston County School Board meeting this evening. Professor Cooper rightfully questions why the freshman congressman would travel 300 miles outside of his own district to weigh in on a local school board decision. The answer: political aspirations and cash.

