Genealogy Branch of the GPL: Jewelry Club
Genealogy Branch of the GPL: Jewelry Club When: September 15, 10AM-Noon (every third Wednesday) Where: Genealogy Branch of the Gadsden Public Library Gather with other jewelry makers for June's patriotic-themed Jewelry Club! Participants are asked to bring their own supplies. A suggested supply list is available upon request. Seats are limited. Registration is required. For additional information and registration, please contact Kay at 256.549.4688.www.cityofgadsden.com
Comments / 0