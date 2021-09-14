CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Genealogy Branch of the GPL: Jewelry Club

Genealogy Branch of the GPL: Jewelry Club When: September 15, 10AM-Noon (every third Wednesday) Where: Genealogy Branch of the Gadsden Public Library Gather with other jewelry makers for June's patriotic-themed Jewelry Club! Participants are asked to bring their own supplies. A suggested supply list is available upon request. Seats are limited. Registration is required. For additional information and registration, please contact Kay at 256.549.4688.

