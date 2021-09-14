CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

3 ways the California recall will reverberate around the U.S.

By Joel Mathis
The Week
The Week
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What happens in California doesn't stay in California. The state has outsized impact on America's cultural imagination, and it has one of the biggest economies in the world — so naturally today's recall election for Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor, is drawing extraordinary interest from far beyond its own borders. "The eyes of the nation are on you," President Biden told a rally for Newsom on Monday night.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Online

OPINION | MICHAEL BARONE: Recalling the recall in California

The nation's largest state has just voted in an election triggered by one of the nation's weirdest recall processes, and the results have come out just about where they've been before. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was elected governor in 2018 by 62 percent to 38 percent, a result that was,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Government
meaws.com

California voters rejecting Newsom recall

California voters overwhelmingly rejected the recall attempt against Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, based on the preliminary ballot count. It hardly comes as a surprise, as multiple polls leading up to the September 14 recall election predicted it would fail. With 33% of precincts reporting their ballot counts as of 9 p.m., 67% of voters objected to removing Newsom from office nearly a year before he will stand for reelection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lessons in 'Trumpism' from the California recall

Californians have voted overwhelmingly to keep Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in office until the end of his term. Newsom improved on his share of the vote from his first election three years ago. To discuss the results and any lessons they hold for the midterm elections, as well as the role of former President Trump in the GOP, we turn to Washington Post columnists Perry Bacon and Gary Abernathy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
Fortune

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is the second governor in U.S. history to defeat a recall

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday became the second governor in U.S. history to defeat a recall aimed at kicking him out of office early, a contest the Democratic governor crafted as part of national battle for his party’s values in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and lingering threats from “Trumpism.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CleanTechnica

California Readers — Please Vote on the Recall!

A special note here: an election is happening right now in California that has huge ramifications for clean energy and the climate. Just as they did in 2003, California Republicans managed to get the required 3.7% of the state’s voters to demand a “recall election,” a weird stipulation in California law that makes a standing governor defend himself or herself from a vote of confidence by request of a tiny minority. The governor, Gavin Newsom, needs more than 50% of voters turning in ballots to say “NO” to the recall, or he loses his job.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#National Elections#Conservatism#Democratic#The U S Senate#Democrats#Republicans#Cnbc#Cnn
shorelinemedia.net

Candidates weigh in on California recall prospects

California's recall election could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, and is being closely watched nationally as a field of 46 candidates vies to become the replacement. (Sept. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Why Gavin Newsom will likely have to wait for a White House bid

Even after he cruised to victory in California's recall election, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has suggested he's not thinking about a White House bid, though as Los Angeles Times columnist Mark Barabak points out, he hasn't explicitly said it'll never happen. Still, Barabak argues there's one reason why you should...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Trump lawyer outlined plan to overturn election in newly disclosed memo

By any fair measure, John Eastman is not a household name. But in far-right circles, he's earned a reputation as a Republican lawyer willing to make unusual arguments. Eastman's background may suggest a degree of credibility. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for example, before taking on prominent roles at the Federalist Society and the Claremont Institute. He was even the dean of a law school in California.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Why Biden Bet It All on Mandates

When President Joe Biden rolled out his plan requiring vaccinations on a mass scale, he sounded a bit like a gambler at a point of desperation. Biden’s presidency, and much of his legacy, hinges on defeating the prolonged pandemic. During a dismal summer of rising infections and deaths due to vaccine holdouts and the Delta variant, the pandemic seemed to have defeated him. Under the new rules, Biden hopes to pressure about 80 million more Americans to get their shots. It’s a political risk that opens him up to Republican attacks that he’s intruding on peoples’ freedoms, ahead of midterm elections that could easily strip the Democrats of their congressional majority. Biden gets this. He’s all in, win or lose.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Trump endorsements jolt GOP races

Staten Island borough president. Michigan state Senate. Arizona secretary of state. Donald Trump is endorsing candidates in party primary elections all the way down the ballot, a level of involvement that’s virtually unheard of among recent former presidents. What’s remarkable about Trump’s picks isn’t just their breadth — he’s endorsed...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy