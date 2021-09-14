CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington: “Difficult To Ring” Justin Rose With News

By Kevin Reid
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MO5jE_0bvmHsds00
Europe's Justin Rose on the 8th tee during the Foursomes match on day one of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Paris. (Photo by Gareth Fuller / PA Images via Getty Images)

Ahead of the BMW PGA Championship, things were lining up perfectly for Padraig Harrington. Shane Lowry was projected to take up one of the auto qualifiers, leaving Harrington with the three veterans he’s always preferred: Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Justin Rose.

But Rory McIlroy decided not to tee it up at the BMW, which allowed Bernd Wiesberger to overtake him in the European standings with nothing more than a made cut. This forced McIlroy to take up a spot on the world points list, effectively knocking out Shane Lowry from an automatic spot.

This left Harrington with four players (Lowry, Garcia, Poulter and Rose) and only three spots .

Harrington made the “difficult” decision of making Rose the odd man out.

“I talked to Justin a few weeks ago, and you know, he was very keen that he was going to work on his game, get his game ready, and look, he did,” said Harrington. “But ultimately, Bernd went in and stole his thunder and got in there and got that automatic position, which you know, in the end of the day, just there wasn’t enough room.

“That’s the tough thing with the picks. There is a point where — there’s not a huge deal of difference, either. It’s not like the three picks, while I’m happy with them and very comfortable with them, clearly people could have argued all the way for Justin, and as I said, Alex [Noren] had exceptional stats coming into this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1bmH_0bvmHsds00
Europe’s Justin Rose during the Foursomes match on day two of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Paris. (Photo by David Davies / PA Images via Getty Images)

He added, “It was difficult to have to ring him. He played well enough to be on the team. He pushed hard at the end, but there wasn’t a spot ultimately.”

Asked if he’d have preferred more captain’s picks like Steve Stricker?

“No, we couldn’t have the same number of picks,” he said. “We have our European points list. We have to deal with players who — even you just look at Covid, who struggle to travel across the continent and can’t play all the events they want to play.

“Europe is in a distinctly different position. We are picking off different orders. In years gone by, we have been waiting for U.S. Tour events to finish picking our team. It’s a very complicated system in Europe that needs to be considered by each individual captain how he wants to do it, depending on the closing date of the event. Lots of little reasons.

“As I said at one stage during Covid, I was offered eight picks, and with eight picks, because it was very broad in Covid, we were thinking no golf for six months into the Ryder Cup – you know, you might have 20 people, 20-plus people who might have a thought of making the team.

“That’s 730,000 combinations of teams you can make up out of that. More picks — it was tough making a pick. I had three picks, and it was tough leaving Justin Rose out. There’s always going to be somebody on the bubble.”

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

Harrington reveals he’d have chosen Wiesberger over Rose for Ryder Cup

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington revealed on Sunday that had Bernd Wiesberger not automatically qualified for the team, the Austrian still would have been selected via a captain’s pick. After a 20th-place at last week’s European BMW Championship, Wiesberger secured the final automatic qualifying bid, and European captain Padraig...
GOLF
Daily Mirror

Why Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and other huge names miss out on Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup will again captivate fans like no other tournament can this week - although there will be some huge names missing out. The 43rd edition of the tournament, being held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, will see Steve Stricker lead an American side hell-bent on regaining the trophy while Padraig Harrington, himself an iconic figure on this stage, captains Team Europe.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#The Bmw Pga Championship#European#U S Tour
Daily Mail

Shane Lowry and Lee Westwood among those at Wentworth in mad scramble for automatic Ryder Cup spots... as stress begins to show in battle to feature in Europe captain Padraig Harrington's side

Into the final weekend we go in the Ryder Cup qualifying race and it is fair to say that the stress is starting to show. 'I think there are some of the guys who have turned up here, they don't need this right now,' said Lee Westwood. 'This is very draining and you want to be going into the Ryder Cup feeling fresh.'
GOLF
chatsports.com

Justin Rose making final case for Ryder Cup nod at Day 1 of BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

At Last month's Wyndham Championship, Justin Rose bogeyed the 72nd hole, which dropped him one spot out of the FedExCup playoffs for the first time in his career. Now, this week at the BMW PGA Championship in Rose's native homeland, the 41-year-old Englishman is at risk of missing his first Ryder Cup since 2010 and needs a win at Wentworth to automatically qualify for the competition later this month in Whistling Straights.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Justin Rose responds to pressure of playing for a Ryder Cup spot with 'world-class' form at BMW PGA

VIRGINIA WATER, England — It was Arnold Palmer who first came up with the line that nothing in golf is harder than making a birdie when you absolutely have to make one. Which makes Justin Rose’s opening round of five-under par 67 in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth all the more impressive. The 41-year old Englishman has to at least play well - and preferably win - the European Tour’s “flagship” event if he is to make a sixth consecutive appearance in Old World colours at the Ryder Cup later this month. So he has to “birdie” 72 holes, not just one.
GOLF
The Independent

Shane Lowry aware he might need a Ryder Cup wild card from Padraig Harrington

Shane Lowry admits he is there to be shot at in a Ryder Cup qualifying showdown that could leave good friend and European captain Padraig Harrington with a tough decision. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland have secured their place in the team, with Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood also set to qualify.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Telegraph

'Double points' on offer at PGA Championship leaves Padraig Harrington facing Ryder Cup conundrum

A wretched Ryder Cup selection headache is developing for Padraig Harrington at Wentworth and to be frank it is all of his own making. In public the Europe captain will defend his choice to afford the BMW PGA Championship such huge significance in deciding the nine automatic berths - yet in private how he must wish that he had listened to concerns aired a few months ago.
GOLF
Boston Globe

Justin Rose boosts Ryder Cup hopes with solid start at BMW

Justin Rose needs to win the BMW PGA Championship to qualify automatically for a fifth straight appearance at the Ryder Cup for Team Europe. The Englishman is off to a strong start in that quest in Virginia Water, England. Rose shot a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 Thursday and was three shots off the first-round lead shared by Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat and South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout, two players for whom the specter of Ryder Cup qualification does not matter this week. The European Tour’s flagship event at its headquarters at Wentworth, southwest of London, marks the final chance for Ryder Cup hopefuls to earn points to get into the final places on offer for the match against United States at Whistling Straits this month. Rose, ranked No. 45, is most likely relying on a captain’s pick by Padraig Harrington and he did his cause no harm by making three birdies in his first six holes and also picking up a shot on the par-5 18th. He was tied for fourth place.
BOSTON, MA
golfmonthly.com

OPINION: Why Harrington Should Have Picked Justin Rose

The dust is still settling on the Ryder Cup wildcard selections European captain Padraig Harrington made after the conclusion of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Many felt the Irishman made the correct calls. How could he leave out Ian ‘the Postman’ Poulter?. How could he go without a man...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup 2021: Harrington insists NO favouritism over Lowry pick

Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has said he double checked with his vice-captains about the inclusion of Shane Lowry as a wildcard pick as he was afraid of being biased. It was Justin Rose who was the big name to miss out, with several fans and pundits expressing...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Henrik Stenson becomes Europe's fifth vice-captain for the Ryder Cup as Padraig Harrington boosts backroom staff ahead of defending the trophy at Whistling Straits

European captain Padraig Harrington has named Henrik Stenson as his fifth vice-captain for the Ryder Cup, which gets under way at Whistling Straits next Friday. Stenson has made five appearances in the contest as a player and been on the winning side three times, most recently in Paris in 2018 when he won all three of his matches after being given a wild card by captain Thomas Bjorn.
GOLF
IBTimes

Fewer Europe Fans No Worry For Harrington At Ryder Cup

Europe captain Padraig Harrington says bring on the noise from American fans at the Ryder Cup even if the Covid-19 pandemic reduces the number of Europe supporters at Whistling Straits. After the biennial team golf showdown between US and Europe was postponed a year because no fans could have attended...
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

508
Followers
271
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy