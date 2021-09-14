CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

10 alleged NYC mobsters, including Colombo crime family boss, charged in extortion and racketeering case

By Lauren Cook
pix11.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Ten reputed New York City mobsters were arrested on Tuesday as part of a sweeping extortion and racketeering case, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Jacquelyn Kasulis announced. The 19-count indictment was leveled against 14 defendants, including Colombo crime family boss Andrew “Mush”...

pix11.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

“I Would F—–g Shoot Him” 14 Defendants Indicted, The Entire Admin Of The Colombo Crime Family

On Tuesday, in federal court in Brooklyn, a 19-count indictment was unsealed charging 14 defendants, including 10 members and associates of the Colombo crime family of La Cosa Nostra and a member of the Bonanno organized crime family, with various offenses including labor racketeering involving multiple predicate acts of extortion conspiracy, attempted extortion and extortion, extortionate collection of credit conspiracy, extortionate collection of credit and money laundering conspiracy.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Telegraph

Ten members of NYC crime family arrested including 87-year-old boss

Members of a New York City crime family threatened violence, pressured workers and pocketed phony "pension" payments in a two-decade plot to seize control of a city construction union and its lucrative employee health insurance program, prosecutors alleged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday. Ten members of the Colombo crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Feds bust Colombo boss Andrew ‘Mush’ Russo in major racketeering case

The Colombos just took a hit. The entire administrative structure of the famed but faded mafia syndicate — including boss Andrew “Mush” Russo — was slapped with a federal indictment Tuesday related to the infiltration of a Queens labor union. A total of 14 defendants — including nine members of...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombo Crime Family#Bonanno Crime Family#Organized Crime#Racketeering#Extortion
wabcradio.com

Feds: NYC Mobsters Shook Down Union With Threats, Extortion

NEW YORK (AP) — Members of a New York City crime family threatened violence, pressured workers and pocketed phony “pension” payments in a two-decade plot to seize control of a city construction union and its lucrative employee health insurance program, prosecutors alleged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday. Ten members of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

14 Defendants Indicted, Including the Entire Administration of the Colombo Organized Crime Family

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, a 19-count indictment was unsealed charging 14 defendants, including 10 members and associates of the Colombo crime family of La Cosa Nostra and a member of the Bonanno organized crime family, with various offenses including labor racketeering involving multiple predicate acts of extortion conspiracy, attempted extortion and extortion, extortionate collection of credit conspiracy, extortionate collection of credit and money laundering conspiracy. The charges in the indictment against the Colombo crime family members relate to multiple charged schemes in a long-running effort by the crime family to infiltrate and take control of a Queens-based labor union (the “Labor Union”) and its affiliated health care benefit program (the “Health Fund”) that provides medical benefits, including dental, optical and pharmacy benefits, to the members of the Labor Union, and to a conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with workplace safety certifications.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

Mob bust targets N.J. man charged as underboss of crime family

An 83-year-old New Jersey man, who federal authorities described as the underboss of the Colombo crime family, was among a group of mobsters who were indicted Tuesday for a number of crimes related to its long-running scheme to take control of a New York City-based labor union. Benjamin Castellazzo, of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Colombo family boss, 13 others accused of move to take over labor union in federal racketeering indictment

The reputed octogenarian boss of the Colombo crime family and his top two aides were busted Tuesday morning on racketeering and extortion charges over their menacing move to seize control of a local labor union, court documents charge. Family head Andrew “Mush” Russo, 87, underboss Benjamin Castellazzo and consigliere Ralph DiMatteo were among those arrested as the Colombo hierarchy took a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Actress Arrested, Allegedly Involved in Extortion Case

Leena Maria Paul, the Malayalam actress who appeared in the film Madras Cafe, has been arrested in connection to an expansive fraud case, according to The India Express. The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing took Paul into custody on Sunday, Sept. 5 under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act for her alleged involvement in a Rs 200-crore (approximately $2.3 billion) extortion racket also involving her partner, Sukesh Chandrasekar.
CELEBRITIES
therealdeal.com

Colombo mob boss arrested over alleged construction union shakedown

A construction union in Queens was squeezed by alleged mobsters who demanded monthly payments from a health fund tied to the union, according to an indictment unsealed in a Brooklyn federal court. Prosecutors allege that defendants, including Andrew Russo, the reputed boss of the Colombo crime family, made threats to...
BROOKLYN, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Colombo Crime Family Boss, Underboss, Consigliere, Captains Indicted

“Today’s charges describe a long-standing, ruthless pattern by the administration of the Colombo crime family, its captains, members and associates,” Acting Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Kasulis said. A 19-count indictment charging 14 defendants, including 10 members and associates of the Colombo crime family of La Cosa Nostra and a member of...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy