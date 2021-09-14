CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Conan Exiles Update 2.5.2 Patch Notes

By Shawn Robinson
thenerdstash.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConan Exiles has today launched update 2.5.2 on the PlayStation 4 version of the game, so here’s the full list of changes and additions with this patch. As this is a patch exclusive to PlayStation 4, you’ve probably guessed that there isn’t much in terms of content. And you’d be right on that, especially considering not long ago you had a nice-sized patch. But with that being said, there are some meaningful changes including a particular exploit fix you’ll want to keep in mind. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Conan Exiles update 2.5.2!

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Update 1.07 has arrived for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Aliens: Fireteam Elite was released just less than a month ago on August 23rd. The developers since then have been updating the game with smaller patches every couple of days to fix the bugs players have been running into.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Overwatch: Origins Edition Update 3.17 Patch Notes

Update 3.17 has arrived for Overwatch: Origins Edition and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update that’s soon to come out will add several new features and fixes as well as the normal gameplay optimizations that come with the update rollouts. Coming off the heels of the massive 3.05 update, there are understandably a bunch of issues that need to be ironed out and so update 3.17 arrives to remedy those problems. Here’s everything new with the Overwatch: Origins Edition Update 3.17.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Unite update out on September 8 (version 1.1.1.8), patch notes

Pokemon Unite is getting a new 1.1.1.8 update tomorrow, September 8, The Pokemon Company and Timi Studio Group have announced. The new update will include bug fixes, text fixes, and shop updates. Additionally, some changes are planned for Blissey. Below are the full patch notes:. UPDATE DETAILS. Bug Fixes. Text...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conan Exiles#Black Ice#Conan Outcasts#Xbox One
theloadout.com

Valorant patch notes 3.05: agent updates, new map Fracture, and more

It’s been a while since Valorant’s agents have seen some tweaks. With recent patches focusing on squashing bugs and improving the quality of life in some places, it seemed that Riot was more than content with the state of the game balance-wise. However, on Valorant patch 3.05, a couple of agents are getting some light nerfs to help introduce counterplay to their abilities on pistol or eco rounds.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 11.18

Riot is gearing up for the 2021 League of Legends World Championship with its latest patch. Patch 11.18 is the “first of two Worlds-focused patches” coming to the game in the next month, according to Riot. Every year, to “unleash competition” and “breathe new life into the meta,” the devs release a set of nerfs and buffs catered to pro play.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
thenerdstash.com

Phasmophobia Update 0.3.0.5 Patch Notes

Phasmophobia has today launched update 0.3.0.5 on PC, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. As is the trend with the past few updates now, update 0.3.0.5 launches with some minor fixes and nothing super flashy. There is one important change regarding temperature, but not much beyond that. While these updates have all been rather small in scope, it’s still great to see that the team at Kinetic Games is staying on top of the game’s various bugs. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Phasmophobia update 0.3.0.5!
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Update 1.0.2e/1.0.2b Patch Notes

Update 1.0.2e has arrived for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is update is rather long, but at least Mac users got up to speed with everyone else, their update came with the fixes from the previous patch on top of the current one; this patch comes with lots of fixes and improvements going from achievements to improvements to the player’s camera in certain areas. Many players have been asking for these changes for a while now, so we expect to see positive feedback from the community. If you missed the last update, check the 1.0.1c patch notes. Here’s everything new with Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Update 1.0.2e/1.0.2b.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Update 1.05 has arrived for Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. It appears a new update has been released today for all platforms of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. While no new major content or DLC has been released for the game so far, you can expect to see some necessary bug fixes that should improve the gaming experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Warzone September 9 update patch notes: DMR nerf, more

The DMR was on the receiving end of changes made in the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update that helped it look to be back in a more powerful position than before, but Raven Software has already applied a nerf with the September 9 update patch notes. Season 5 Reloaded has...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.67 Patch Notes

Update 1.67 has arrived for Gran Turismo Sport, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. It has been two months since the release of the last update for Gran Turismo Sport. The previous update added the new Toyota GR 86 ’21 car into the game. It also fixed some minor bugs and issues with the racing title as well.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch Sep 7 update adds crazy new game mode features: patch notes

A new Overwatch patch has just gone live on PC, Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, bringing updates to the Custom Games browser alongside some overall qualify of life updates. One of Overwatch’s greatest things is its community, which has independently produced so many amazing Custom Games since the game introduced...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

SnowRunner Update 1.26 (Patch 15) Patch Notes

SnowRunner has today launched update 1.26 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch! Today’s update is actually fairly major, bringing with it a few new maps, some new trailers, and a hell of a lot of bug fixes. These new maps are located in the Don region, being Factory Grounds and Antonovsky Nature Reserve respectively. These should give great playgrounds to truck through but aren’t the only things being added. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with SnowRunner update 1.26 (also known as Patch 15).
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Star Renegades’ Guardian of the Metaverse update comes to Switch, patch notes

This week, publisher Raw Fury and developer Massive Damage delivered the Guardian of the Metaverse update for Star Renegades to consoles, including Switch. It should be at version 1.4.3. The rogue-lite strategy RPG has received the Guardian as a recruitable renegade as well as a Metaverse Relationship Tracker to keep...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Cyberpunk 2077 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 has released a new update today, Patch 1.31, for PC, consoles, and Google Stadia that largely fixes a number of bugs, visual and otherwise, while providing a small optimization update to the PlayStation version of the title. Some highlights include the fact that roads should now look wet after it rains, a fix to a problem where reload speed perks actually slowed reload time, and a whole bunch of quest-specific bugs that have been nixed.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Fortnite Season 8: 18.00 patch notes, changes and news of the new update

The patch 18.00 from Fortnite arrived on Monday, September 13, 2021 and brought with it numerous changes and novelties. Here we tell you which are the most important improvements of the first content update from Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2:. Fortnite: 18.00 patch notes. As...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Necrobarista: Final Pour update out now (version 1.0.7), patch notes

Route 59, Coconut Island Games, and Playism recently updated the Switch version of Necrobarista: Final Pour to version 1.0.7. It comes with bug fixes, adjustments for Studio Mode, and more. Below are the full patch notes for the Necrobarista: Final Pour 1.0.7 update:. Bug Fixes. – Fixed legibility issue for...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy