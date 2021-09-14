Conan Exiles Update 2.5.2 Patch Notes

Update 1.0.2e has arrived for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is update is rather long, but at least Mac users got up to speed with everyone else, their update came with the fixes from the previous patch on top of the current one; this patch comes with lots of fixes and improvements going from achievements to improvements to the player’s camera in certain areas. Many players have been asking for these changes for a while now, so we expect to see positive feedback from the community. If you missed the last update, check the 1.0.1c patch notes. Here’s everything new with Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Update 1.0.2e/1.0.2b.

