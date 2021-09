Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau admits he is not comfortable with some of the abuse he gets as golf’s latest pantomime villain but hopes the Ryder Cup will show his detractors who he really is.His scientific approach to adding huge distance to his drives has alienated many people while the long-running animosity with team-mate Brooks Koepka has seen most fans side with the latter, with DeChambeau often taunted with catcalls of “Brooksie” when playing tournaments.That partisanship will be directed at the European team this week playing in front of an almost entirely-American home crowd and with the spectators’ focus on the ‘enemy’...

