Where’s my tax refund? IRS has backlog of 8.5 million returns

Millions of Americans are left waiting – and wondering – when they will see their tax refunds. The wait may be a long one. As of September, the Internal Revenue Service has a backlog of some 8.5 million individual tax returns due, in part, to a recent flood of “math error” notices from the IRS. CNBC reports the IRS has sent roughly 9 million such alerts from Jan. 1-July 15, an increase of 628.997 in the same period last year. The vast majority of these – some 7.4 million – were related to stimulus payments.