Income Tax

Where’s my tax refund? IRS has backlog of 8.5 million returns

By Leada Gore
The Flint Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Millions of Americans are left waiting – and wondering – when they will see their tax refunds. The wait may be a long one. As of September, the Internal Revenue Service has a backlog of some 8.5 million individual tax returns due, in part, to a recent flood of “math error” notices from the IRS. CNBC reports the IRS has sent roughly 9 million such alerts from Jan. 1-July 15, an increase of 628.997 in the same period last year. The vast majority of these – some 7.4 million – were related to stimulus payments.

www.mlive.com

CNET

Summer's almost over. So where's your unemployment tax refund from the IRS?

The IRS has been slowly making adjustments on 2020 tax returns and issuing refunds averaging around $1,600 to those who can claim the $10,200 unemployment tax break. Yet, the last batch of refunds, which went out to some 1.5 million taxpayers, was almost two months ago. No rounds of payments seem to be going out this month, even though the IRS said adjustments would be made "this summer" -- and fall officially starts on Wednesday.
INCOME TAX
pncguam.com

DRT processes first payments of advance child tax credit

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed the first of five installments for the Advance Child Tax Credit for Guam residents. A total of 15,556 payments totaling $8,499,895 million were processed on Monday. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 authorized the Advance Child Tax Credit. It gave...
INCOME TAX
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Child tax credit: Where’s my September payment?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you haven’t received your September child tax credit payment yet, you’re not alone and the IRS says they are looking into it. In a tweet on Saturday, the IRS issued a statement that says, “We hear you,” and that they’ll share more information ASAP. According to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Niagara Gazette

NFR tax refunds will top $1.5M

A subsidiary of Niagara Falls Redevelopment will net more than $1.5 million in property tax refunds and interest from the city of Niagara Falls, the Fall School District and Niagara County. The refunds were ordered by a State Supreme Court justice who ruled that the city, county and school district...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
13newsnow.com

Missing your September child tax credit? You're not alone.

WASHINGTON — The IRS started distributing the September installment of the advance child tax credit payment last week, but some families are still waiting for their money to arrive. The payments are scheduled to arrive on the 15th of each month, so the September payment was supposed to arrive in...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

