Yorktown, TX

Late touchdown secures homecoming win

dewittcountytoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wildcats were quick to score in their Homecoming game against the Brentwood Bears on Friday, Sept. 10. With 11:14 still remaining on the clock, Kalen Barefield scored off a 55-yard run. Andres Archuleta’s kick was good and the Wildcats were ahead 7-0. The Bears would fumble and give the Wildcats a chance to extend their lead. Barefield would enter the end zone this time off a 35-yard pass from quarterback, Drew Alexander. The kick was blocked. With 8:02 in the period, the Yorktown team was up 13-0. The first period would conclude with the Wildcats winning, 20-7. DeQuan Clay would score off a 3 yard run towards the middle of the first period and the Bears would finally get in the end zone with 16 seconds of play left.

