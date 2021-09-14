CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

20 Years Later. We are more divided than ever

By Danielle Sanders, Interim Managing Editor
New Pittsburgh Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us remember where we were and what we were doing the morning of September 11th. 20 years ago I wasn’t a journalist. I was working in corporate America in Finance. My office was near the Sears (Willis) Tower. I was a newlywed, married in August, I discovered I...

newpittsburghcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
panthernow.com

Twenty Years Later: Who We Lost and What We’ve Become

We often look back at prior decades as an ancient time. And rather interestingly, the 2000s feels older to our generation than the 1980s and 1990s. The worst terrorist attack in human history is now twenty years old. It was an assault on America, on freedom, on humanity, one that has moved from personal memory to collective memory. It tested our resolve and strength, as 2,977 lives were ripped away from us without remorse and with no way to bring them back.
AFGHANISTAN
northernstar.info

Editorial: We remember, 20 years later

On Sept. 12, 2001, the Northern Star Editorial Board published its daily editorial with a drawing of the American flag with the words “The Second Date of Infamy” right below the symbol of American freedom. For a college press, the words spoke truth to the events that happened the day...
NEW YORK STATE
PennLive.com

We need to learn from history now more than ever | Opinion

History, when done well, invites us to lean into the story of the other. In so doing we expand our constricted view of the world. History expands time, carrying us far into the ancient past and geography as we travel globally. It provides a robust study of people, their decisions and the consequences they faced.
EDUCATION
Independent Florida Alligator

Letter to the Editor: Twenty years later, we will #NeverForget

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that took the lives of 2,977 American people. At UF, the Young Americans for Freedom chapter plans to commemorate the lives lost to radical terrorism through the 9/11: Never Forget Project — a nationwide student activism project. The importance...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Monroe Evening News

20 Years later: "We can't forget it"

Twenty years after a series of terrorist attacks rocked the nation, many from Monroe County who helped during recovery efforts in the following days and years have a shared sentiment. They want the country to remember the significance of 9/11 and its impact on the course of American history. “We...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
New Pittsburgh Courier

Is the 40-hour work week dead?

Slavery for Black Americans ended just 25 years ago in the United States in 1865 after the passing and ratification of the 13th amendment to the Constitution. Just as Black people in the country were getting their footing — despite harsh realities and conditions post-slavery — the United States government was getting the hang of tracking workers’ hours. For the typical manufacturing employee that looks like about 100 hours of labor, according to https://sociable.co/.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Race#The World Trade Center#A Black American#Americans#Daniesandersofficial
flaglerlive.com

Black Lives Matter: Where We Stand

Black Lives Matter has been called the largest civil movement in U.S. history. Since 2013, local BLM chapters have formed nationwide to demand accountability for the killings of dozens of African Americans by police and others. Since the summer of 2020, when tens of millions in the U.S. and around the world marched under the “Black Lives Matter” slogan to protest a Minneapolis police officer’s murder of George Floyd, the movement has risen to a new level of prominence, funding and scrutiny.
SOCIETY
Carnarsie Courier

We Must Never Forget – 20 Years Later

Most of us can remember exactly where we were and how we felt on September 11, 2001. What started off as a sunny and beautiful late summer day, turned out to be the darkest day in U.S. history. At 8:46 a.m., five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and crashed the plane into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the South Tower of the World Trade Center.
AMERICAN AIRLINES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
blufftontoday.com

Ring: I need the heart of Jesus more than ever

I will be honest with you. I drafted a harsh critique for the modern believer concerning the choice to be vaccinated or unvaccinated. I had lost enough friends on this round and got word a few minutes ago of another very close friend who contracted COVID with the vaccination but survived with no problem because he had the shots.
OKATIE, SC
theintell.com

Guest Opinion: We need politicians' town halls more than ever

U.S. Senator Bob Casey held a drive-in town hall here in Bucks County on Thursday. Attendees sat in their cars in deference to the pandemic, but the Senator took live questions that were heard by tuning in to a radio station that broadcasted the event. Presumably the media covered this story, and provided the accountability that was a part of the design of our representative democracy.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Missouri Independent

Can you identify national values that unite us as Americans? | Opinion

Just two weeks ago, we paused to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, as the unthinkable happened: America was attacked by a foreign enemy on its own soil. In the aftermath, amid the horrid loss of life, the pierced veil of safety once thought impenetrable, the fear and uncertainty about what […] The post Can you identify national values that unite us as Americans? | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy