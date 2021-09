Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. With communities buzzing about the most recent culture war on Critical Race Theory, I’ve had the chance to attend several school board meetings where there were people either outside or inside school board buildings protesting something they know little about. I don’t want to get bogged down in the term, who wants to use it and who doesn’t, I just want to see our communities understand how the racism of the past still exists today, embedded in all aspects of our society and is harming all of us including those who think racism may be benefiting them.

