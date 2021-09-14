Study rules out an antioxidant treatment for slowing the progression of Parkinson's disease
The hypothesis that raising the brain levels of the natural antioxidant urate could slow the progression of Parkinson's disease (PD) has been disproven by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Still, the rigor of the clinical study and some of its novel investigative approaches are seen as improving the prospects for future clinical trials to demonstrate the benefits of disease-modifying therapies for people with Parkinson's disease. The results were published in Journal of the American Medical Association.medicalxpress.com
