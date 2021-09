The Berrien County Health Department is planning an infant mortality awareness and education event for this week. It says all are welcome to Carronde Park in St. Joseph Township from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday to hear from speakers who will educate and inform one and all about infant mortality rates in the community. They’ll also talk about the root causes underlying disparities and what the public health community is doing about the issue. Infant mortality is when a baby dies before its first birthday. The health department says infant mortality is affected by factors that include maternal health, access to health services and medical technology, poverty and socioeconomic conditions, community health, and public health practices. This Thursday’s event will include free food and a chance for everyone to learn about how they can be part of making a difference right here in Berrien County. The department says those who attend can bring the whole family.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO